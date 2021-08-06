checkAd

After July Trade Shows, TAAT Has Already Closed 68 New Initial Purchase Orders, Brings Total U.S. Store Count to Approx. 500

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that independent of sales from its regular channels, the Company has closed a total of 68 new initial purchase orders from contacts established at two Las Vegas trade shows where the Company exhibited in late July 2021, with additional buyer leads currently in the pipeline. At The HQ Event, a specialty lifestyle products trade show held at Caesars Palace, votes from buyer attendees recognized TAAT as the Best New Product at the show, as well as the second-place winner for the Best in Show award. TAAT also exhibited at CHAMPS Las Vegas the following week, a significantly larger trade show with a greater emphasis on tobacco products, which sold out of exhibitor spaces well in advance of the event’s opening day. These two events were the Company’s first B2B convention appearances following the launch of TAAT in Q4 2020, and the Company is planning to exhibit at several additional trade shows in 2021.

In a press release dated July 16, 2021, the Company detailed its progress in setting up its new facilities in the Las Vegas, Nevada area which are set to launch this month and will considerably increase bandwidth for producing the Beyond Tobacco base material of TAAT. To optimize order processing, the Company has more than tripled the size of its fulfillment station in its new facilities compared to its original site on West Post Road. The Company anticipates that it will begin to benefit from these facility expansions as more orders of TAAT are placed resulting from trade show leads in addition to wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales to smokers aged 21+ as part of the Company’s existing commercialization initiatives.

TAAT Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella was present at the Company’s booth for the CHAMPS Las Vegas trade show from July 27 to July 30, 2021. Video footage from the trade show featuring TAAT can be seen by clicking here.

Following these purchase orders, the total count of U.S. retailers carrying TAAT has grown to approximately 500 points of sale, reflecting significant short-term growth compared to approximately 300 points of sale on record as of mid-July 2021. The TAAT store locator map displayed below from the Company’s TryTAAT webpage (http://trytaat.com) shows a well-established retail footprint in eastern regions of the United States around urban centres to include Cincinnati (population 301,000), Columbus (population 878,000), Chicago (population 2.71 million), and Atlanta (population 488,000).

