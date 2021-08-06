SIFCO Industries, Inc. (“SIFCO”) Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: SIF) today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended June 30, 2021.
Third Quarter Results
- Net sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 decreased 8.8% o $25.3 million, compared with $27.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2020.
- Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.3 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.3 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
- EBITDA was $2.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared with $4.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.4 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.
Year to Date Results
- Net sales in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 decreased 10.9% to $75.3 million, compared with $84.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2020.
- Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $1.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.
- EBITDA was $7.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, compared with $10.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $5.5 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.
Other Highlights
CEO Peter W. Knapper stated, “The SIFCO team continues to focus on safety, delivery, quality, cost, and continuous improvement. While the Company saw more of an impact in its third quarter of fiscal 2021 from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the longer lead times for certain of our products, we continue to work with and support our customers as the A&E markets begin to react to the recovery that is underway.”
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as supplements to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. SIFCO Industries, Inc. believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in this news release.
Forward-Looking Language
Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, concerns with or threats of, or the consequences of, pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including COVID-19, competition and other uncertainties the Company, its customers, and the industry in which they operate have experienced and continue to experience, detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission can be accessed through the Company's website: www.sifco.com, or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website: www.sec.gov.
SIFCO Industries, Inc. is engaged in the production of forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets. The processes and services include forging, heat-treating, coating, and machining.
|
Third Quarter ended June 30,
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Net sales
|
$
|
25,330
|
|
|
$
|
27,777
|
|
|
$
|
75,274
|
|
|
$
|
84,521
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
22,040
|
|
|
23,628
|
|
|
65,317
|
|
|
70,771
|
|
Gross profit
|
3,290
|
|
|
4,149
|
|
|
9,957
|
|
|
13,750
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
2,912
|
|
|
2,864
|
|
|
10,336
|
|
|
10,393
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
248
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
765
|
|
|
1,224
|
|
Loss on disposal of operating assets
|
—
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
98
|
|
Gain on insurance recoveries
|
—
|
|
|
(1,683
|
)
|
|
(2,495
|
)
|
|
(2,683
|
)
|
Operating income
|
130
|
|
|
2,505
|
|
|
1,351
|
|
|
4,718
|
|
Interest expense
|
143
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
697
|
|
Foreign currency exchange loss, net
|
1
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
12
|
|
Other loss (income), net
|
(232
|
)
|
|
27
|
|
|
(129
|
)
|
|
(58
|
)
|
Income before income tax expense (benefit)
|
218
|
|
|
2,283
|
|
|
980
|
|
|
4,067
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(36
|
)
|
|
33
|
|
|
(776
|
)
|
|
(101
|
)
|
Net income
|
$
|
254
|
|
|
$
|
2,250
|
|
|
$
|
1,756
|
|
|
$
|
4,168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
$
|
0.74
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of common shares (basic)
|
5,779
|
|
|
5,676
|
|
|
5,753
|
|
|
5,656
|
|
Weighted-average number of common shares (diluted)
|
6,006
|
|
|
5,807
|
|
|
5,960
|
|
|
5,768
|
|
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
247
|
|
|
$
|
427
|
|
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $120 and $249, respectively
|
20,206
|
|
|
23,225
|
|
Other receivables
|
—
|
|
|
1,547
|
|
Contract assets
|
14,666
|
|
|
11,997
|
|
Inventories, net
|
15,864
|
|
|
15,569
|
|
Refundable income taxes
|
103
|
|
|
103
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,596
|
|
|
2,338
|
|
Total current assets
|
52,682
|
|
|
55,206
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
43,788
|
|
|
44,201
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
16,174
|
|
|
17,021
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,137
|
|
|
1,890
|
|
Goodwill
|
3,493
|
|
|
3,493
|
|
Other assets
|
86
|
|
|
137
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
117,360
|
|
|
$
|
121,948
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
$
|
9,828
|
|
|
$
|
7,144
|
|
Revolver
|
9,825
|
|
|
12,870
|
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
800
|
|
|
991
|
|
Accounts payable
|
12,244
|
|
|
14,002
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
6,889
|
|
|
8,290
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
39,586
|
|
|
43,297
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|
2,903
|
|
|
4,606
|
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of short-term
|
15,624
|
|
|
16,188
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
556
|
|
|
1,400
|
|
Pension liability
|
9,611
|
|
|
10,165
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
743
|
|
|
769
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
Serial preferred shares, no par value, authorized 1,000 shares
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common shares, par value $1 per share, authorized 10,000 shares; issued and outstanding shares 5,989 at June 30, 2021 and 5,916 at September 30, 2020
|
5,989
|
|
|
5,916
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
11,025
|
|
|
10,736
|
|
Retained earnings
|
44,095
|
|
|
42,339
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(12,772
|
)
|
|
(13,468
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
48,337
|
|
|
45,523
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
117,360
|
|
|
$
|
121,948
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Presented below is certain financial information based on the Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. References to “EBITDA” mean earnings (losses) from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and references to “Adjusted EBITDA” mean EBITDA plus, as applicable for each relevant period, certain adjustments as set forth in the reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they are useful indicators for evaluating operating performance and liquidity, including the Company’s ability to incur and service debt and it uses EBITDA to evaluate prospective acquisitions. Although the Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the reasons noted above, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools has limitations. Therefore, reviewers of the Company’s financial information should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations include:
- Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on indebtedness;
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;
- The omission of the substantial amortization expense associated with the Company’s intangible assets further limits the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA; and
- Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA includes the payment of taxes, which is a necessary element of operations.
Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to the Company to invest in the growth of its businesses. Management compensates for these limitations by not viewing EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation and specifically by using other GAAP measures, such as net income (loss), net sales, and operating income (loss), to measure operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and neither should be considered as an alternative to net loss or cash flow from operations determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
|
Dollars in thousands
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Net income
|
$
|
254
|
|
|
$
|
2,250
|
|
|
$
|
1,756
|
|
|
$
|
4,168
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
1,980
|
|
|
1,845
|
|
|
5,710
|
|
|
5,576
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
143
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
697
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(36
|
)
|
|
33
|
|
|
(776
|
)
|
|
(101
|
)
|
EBITDA
|
2,341
|
|
|
4,311
|
|
|
7,168
|
|
|
10,340
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency exchange loss, net (1)
|
1
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
12
|
|
Other loss (income), net (2)
|
(232
|
)
|
|
27
|
|
|
(129
|
)
|
|
(58
|
)
|
Loss on disposal of assets (3)
|
—
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
98
|
|
Gain on insurance recoveries (4)
|
—
|
|
|
(1,683
|
)
|
|
(2,495
|
)
|
|
(2,683
|
)
|
Equity compensation (5)
|
85
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
378
|
|
|
262
|
|
LIFO impact (6)
|
248
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
582
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
2,443
|
|
|
$
|
2,754
|
|
|
$
|
5,526
|
|
|
$
|
7,955
|
|
(1)
|
Represents the gain or loss from changes in the exchange rates between the functional currency and the foreign currency in which the transaction is denominated.
|
(2)
|
Represents miscellaneous non-operating income or expense, such as pension costs, grant income or extinguishment of debt.
|
(3)
|
Represents the difference between the proceeds from the sale of operating equipment and the carrying values shown on the Company's books.
|
(4)
|
Represents the difference between the insurance proceeds received for the damaged property and the carrying values shown on the Company's books for the assets that were damaged in the fire at the Orange location.
|
(5)
|
Represents the equity-based compensation expense recognized by the Company under the 2016 Plan due to granting of awards, awards not vesting and/or forfeitures.
|
(6)
|
Represents the change in the reserve for inventories for which cost is determined using the last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) method.
Reference to the above activities can found in the consolidated financial statements included in Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.
