SIFCO Industries, Inc. (“SIFCO”) Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: SIF) today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended June 30, 2021.

Net sales in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 decreased 10.9% to $75.3 million, compared with $84.5 million for the same period in fiscal 2020.

Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $1.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared with net income of $4.2 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

EBITDA was $7.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2021, compared with $10.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was $5.5 million, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $8.0 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Other Highlights

CEO Peter W. Knapper stated, “The SIFCO team continues to focus on safety, delivery, quality, cost, and continuous improvement. While the Company saw more of an impact in its third quarter of fiscal 2021 from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the longer lead times for certain of our products, we continue to work with and support our customers as the A&E markets begin to react to the recovery that is underway.”

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this release. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are intended to serve as supplements to results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. SIFCO Industries, Inc. believes that such information provides an additional measurement and consistent historical comparison of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is available in this news release.

Forward-Looking Language

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, concerns with or threats of, or the consequences of, pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including COVID-19, competition and other uncertainties the Company, its customers, and the industry in which they operate have experienced and continue to experience, detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 and other reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission can be accessed through the Company's website: www.sifco.com, or on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website: www.sec.gov.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. is engaged in the production of forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets. The processes and services include forging, heat-treating, coating, and machining.

Third Quarter ended June 30, (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 25,330 $ 27,777 $ 75,274 $ 84,521 Cost of goods sold 22,040 23,628 65,317 70,771 Gross profit 3,290 4,149 9,957 13,750 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,912 2,864 10,336 10,393 Amortization of intangible assets 248 408 765 1,224 Loss on disposal of operating assets — 55 — 98 Gain on insurance recoveries — (1,683 ) (2,495 ) (2,683 ) Operating income 130 2,505 1,351 4,718 Interest expense 143 183 478 697 Foreign currency exchange loss, net 1 12 22 12 Other loss (income), net (232 ) 27 (129 ) (58 ) Income before income tax expense (benefit) 218 2,283 980 4,067 Income tax expense (benefit) (36 ) 33 (776 ) (101 ) Net income $ 254 $ 2,250 $ 1,756 $ 4,168 Net income per share Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.40 $ 0.31 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.39 $ 0.29 $ 0.72 Weighted-average number of common shares (basic) 5,779 5,676 5,753 5,656 Weighted-average number of common shares (diluted) 6,006 5,807 5,960 5,768

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 247 $ 427 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $120 and $249, respectively 20,206 23,225 Other receivables — 1,547 Contract assets 14,666 11,997 Inventories, net 15,864 15,569 Refundable income taxes 103 103 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,596 2,338 Total current assets 52,682 55,206 Property, plant and equipment, net 43,788 44,201 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 16,174 17,021 Intangible assets, net 1,137 1,890 Goodwill 3,493 3,493 Other assets 86 137 Total assets $ 117,360 $ 121,948 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 9,828 $ 7,144 Revolver 9,825 12,870 Short-term operating lease liabilities 800 991 Accounts payable 12,244 14,002 Accrued liabilities 6,889 8,290 Total current liabilities 39,586 43,297 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 2,903 4,606 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of short-term 15,624 16,188 Deferred income taxes 556 1,400 Pension liability 9,611 10,165 Other long-term liabilities 743 769 Shareholders’ equity: Serial preferred shares, no par value, authorized 1,000 shares — — Common shares, par value $1 per share, authorized 10,000 shares; issued and outstanding shares 5,989 at June 30, 2021 and 5,916 at September 30, 2020 5,989 5,916 Additional paid-in capital 11,025 10,736 Retained earnings 44,095 42,339 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,772 ) (13,468 ) Total shareholders’ equity 48,337 45,523 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 117,360 $ 121,948

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presented below is certain financial information based on the Company's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. References to “EBITDA” mean earnings (losses) from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and references to “Adjusted EBITDA” mean EBITDA plus, as applicable for each relevant period, certain adjustments as set forth in the reconciliations of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a measurement of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that they are useful indicators for evaluating operating performance and liquidity, including the Company’s ability to incur and service debt and it uses EBITDA to evaluate prospective acquisitions. Although the Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the reasons noted above, the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools has limitations. Therefore, reviewers of the Company’s financial information should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported in accordance with GAAP. Some of these limitations include:

Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on indebtedness;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA reflects any cash requirements for such replacements;

The omission of the substantial amortization expense associated with the Company’s intangible assets further limits the usefulness of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA; and

Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA includes the payment of taxes, which is a necessary element of operations.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to the Company to invest in the growth of its businesses. Management compensates for these limitations by not viewing EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation and specifically by using other GAAP measures, such as net income (loss), net sales, and operating income (loss), to measure operating performance. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA is a measurement of financial performance under GAAP, and neither should be considered as an alternative to net loss or cash flow from operations determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the calculation of similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

Dollars in thousands Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 254 $ 2,250 $ 1,756 $ 4,168 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization expense 1,980 1,845 5,710 5,576 Interest expense, net 143 183 478 697 Income tax expense (benefit) (36 ) 33 (776 ) (101 ) EBITDA 2,341 4,311 7,168 10,340 Adjustments: Foreign currency exchange loss, net (1) 1 12 22 12 Other loss (income), net (2) (232 ) 27 (129 ) (58 ) Loss on disposal of assets (3) — 55 — 98 Gain on insurance recoveries (4) — (1,683 ) (2,495 ) (2,683 ) Equity compensation (5) 85 37 378 262 LIFO impact (6) 248 (5 ) 582 (16 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,443 $ 2,754 $ 5,526 $ 7,955

(1) Represents the gain or loss from changes in the exchange rates between the functional currency and the foreign currency in which the transaction is denominated. (2) Represents miscellaneous non-operating income or expense, such as pension costs, grant income or extinguishment of debt. (3) Represents the difference between the proceeds from the sale of operating equipment and the carrying values shown on the Company's books. (4) Represents the difference between the insurance proceeds received for the damaged property and the carrying values shown on the Company's books for the assets that were damaged in the fire at the Orange location. (5) Represents the equity-based compensation expense recognized by the Company under the 2016 Plan due to granting of awards, awards not vesting and/or forfeitures. (6) Represents the change in the reserve for inventories for which cost is determined using the last-in, first-out (“LIFO”) method.

Reference to the above activities can found in the consolidated financial statements included in Item 8 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

