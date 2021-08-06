checkAd

Fastly to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet, & Communications Conference

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bixby and incoming Chief Financial Officer Ron Kisling will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet, & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 6:55 a.m. PT / 9:55 a.m. ET.

Webcasts of this presentation will be available on Fastly’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.fastly.com.

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.

Source: Fastly, Inc.

