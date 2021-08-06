Havertys Announces Third Quarter Cash Dividend and New Authorization Under Stock Repurchase Program

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.25 per share on the common stock and $0.23 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on September 8, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 23, 2021. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.



The board also approved a new authorization under its stock repurchase program that permits the company to purchase up to $25.0 million of its common stock and Class A common stock once the approximately $8.2 million remaining authorization is utilized. The company has repurchased approximately 235,000 shares of common stock for $8.6 million during the third quarter of 2021. Shares may be repurchased, at the company’s discretion, from time-to-time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.