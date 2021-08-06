checkAd

Rekor Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company to host earnings call on Monday, August 16, 2021

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, announced today that financial results for second quarter 2021 will be released on Monday, August 16, 2021, after market close. On the same day, the company will host its earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results.

Any person interested to participate in the call should dial 877-545-0320 (North America) or 973-528-0016 (International); the passcode is 765912. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2523/42014

A replay will be made available online approximately two hours following the live call for a period of two weeks. To access the replay, use the following numbers:

Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 42014

About Rekor Systems, Inc.
Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) a trusted global authority on intelligent infrastructure providing solutions that drive the world to be safer, smarter, and more efficient. As a provider of comprehensive, continuous, and real-time roadway intelligence, Rekor leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to provides actionable insights. Rekor believes that intelligent infrastructure is required to truly activate smart cities and with its Rekor One™ disruptive technology and solutions, the Company provides a seamless platform to accomplish this objective. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekor.ai.

Wertpapier


