Rekor Systems to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Company to host earnings call on Monday, August 16, 2021 COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, announced today that financial results for second quarter 2021 will be released on Monday, August 16, 2021, after market close. On the same day, the company will host its earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results. Any person interested to participate in the call should dial 877-545-0320 (North America) or 973-528-0016 (International); the passcode is 765912. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.