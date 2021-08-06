checkAd

Jaguar Health Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Until Friday, September 3, 2021 and Encourages All Shareholders to Vote

Autor: Accesswire
06.08.2021, 22:15  |  19   |   |   

Based on a preliminary review of votes cast, over 75% have voted in favor of Proposals 2, 3, 4 & 6Meeting scheduled to reconvene September 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM Pacific Standard Time to provide time to reach quorumSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / …

Based on a preliminary review of votes cast, over 75% have voted in favor of Proposals 2, 3, 4 & 6

Meeting scheduled to reconvene September 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM Pacific Standard Time to provide time to reach quorum

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') today announced that it has adjourned its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 13, 2021 (the "Annual Meeting") for a fourth time due to a lack of quorum. The adjourned meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the offices of the Company at 200 Pine Street, Suite 400, San Francisco, CA 94104. The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 12, 2021. Stockholders have thus far strongly supported the proposals.

No action is required by any stockholder who has previously delivered a proxy and who does not wish to revoke or change that proxy.

"We decided to adjourn our Annual Meeting again because we are now very close to reaching quorum - only an additional 0.84% of the Company's eligible common stock outstanding needs to be voted to achieve quorum. We believe voting participation in shareholder meetings plays an important role in supporting shareholder value. Our ongoing attempt to obtain quorum has been extremely costly and distracting for the Company, and we greatly encourage all eligible stockholders who have not yet voted their shares - or provided voting instructions to their broker or other record holder - to do so as soon as possible so that Jaguar can obtain quorum and be able to conclude the Annual Meeting. Your participation is very important and very valued," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO.

Jaguar's Board of Directors recommends a vote 'FOR' the presented proposals. See below under ‘How to Vote' for instructions on how to vote if you have not already voted, or if you would like to change your votes.

How to Vote

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2021 may vote by internet at http://www.voteproxy.com, or by telephone at 800-776-9437 (this voting phone number is operational 24x7), or by returning a properly executed proxy card. Stockholders who hold shares of Jaguar stock in street name may vote through their broker. Street name stockholders requiring assistance with voting their shares are encouraged to contact Jaguar's proxy solicitation firm, Georgeson, at 866-821-0284, Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM US Eastern Standard Time, and Saturday from 12:00 PM-6:00 PM US Eastern Standard Time. Georgeson's call center is not staffed on Sundays.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jaguar Health Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Until Friday, September 3, 2021 and Encourages All Shareholders to Vote Based on a preliminary review of votes cast, over 75% have voted in favor of Proposals 2, 3, 4 & 6Meeting scheduled to reconvene September 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM Pacific Standard Time to provide time to reach quorumSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
Planet 13 Illinois Wins Chicago License
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces NASDAQ Capital Market Listing
Cinedigm Partners with Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network to Superserve Fans With Free, Ad-Supported ...
Findit Features Members ClassWorx, American Craftsman Renovations and OTC Tip Reporter Who Benefit ...
Dynamo Capital Announces Completion of CareSpan Subscription Receipt Financing
Greenpro Capital Signed the Public and Private Partnerships Investment Agreement for the ...
Strategic Metals Advances Oli and Bix Tin Projects, Central Yukon
Core Assets Provides Update on Exploration Activities at the Blue Property, Atlin, BC
CORRECTION: Aberdeen Standard Investments U.S Closed-End Funds Announce Distribution Payment ...
Titel
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
2021 Second Quarter Report
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...