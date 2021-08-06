Jaguar Health Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Until Friday, September 3, 2021 and Encourages All Shareholders to Vote

Based on a preliminary review of votes cast, over 75% have voted in favor of Proposals 2, 3, 4 & 6Meeting scheduled to reconvene September 3, 2021 at 8:30 AM Pacific Standard Time to provide time to reach quorumSAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ('Jaguar' or the 'Company') today announced that it has adjourned its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 13, 2021 (the "Annual Meeting") for a fourth time due to a lack of quorum. The adjourned meeting will be held at 8:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time/11:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, September 3, 2021 at the offices of the Company at 200 Pine Street, Suite 400, San Francisco, CA 94104. The record date for determining stockholders eligible to vote at the Annual Meeting will remain the close of business on April 12, 2021. Stockholders have thus far strongly supported the proposals.

No action is required by any stockholder who has previously delivered a proxy and who does not wish to revoke or change that proxy.

"We decided to adjourn our Annual Meeting again because we are now very close to reaching quorum - only an additional 0.84% of the Company's eligible common stock outstanding needs to be voted to achieve quorum. We believe voting participation in shareholder meetings plays an important role in supporting shareholder value. Our ongoing attempt to obtain quorum has been extremely costly and distracting for the Company, and we greatly encourage all eligible stockholders who have not yet voted their shares - or provided voting instructions to their broker or other record holder - to do so as soon as possible so that Jaguar can obtain quorum and be able to conclude the Annual Meeting. Your participation is very important and very valued," stated Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO.

Jaguar's Board of Directors recommends a vote 'FOR' the presented proposals. See below under ‘How to Vote' for instructions on how to vote if you have not already voted, or if you would like to change your votes.

How to Vote

Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 12, 2021 may vote by internet at http://www.voteproxy.com, or by telephone at 800-776-9437 (this voting phone number is operational 24x7), or by returning a properly executed proxy card. Stockholders who hold shares of Jaguar stock in street name may vote through their broker. Street name stockholders requiring assistance with voting their shares are encouraged to contact Jaguar's proxy solicitation firm, Georgeson, at 866-821-0284, Monday to Friday from 9:00 AM - 11:00 PM US Eastern Standard Time, and Saturday from 12:00 PM-6:00 PM US Eastern Standard Time. Georgeson's call center is not staffed on Sundays.