checkAd

ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.08.2021, 22:15  |  37   |   |   

ECA MARCELLUS TRUST I (OTC Pink: ECTM) announced today that the Trust’s distribution for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be $0.028 per unit, which is expected to be distributed on or before August 31, 2021 to holders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2021.

As previously disclosed, commencing with the distribution to unitholders paid in the first quarter of 2019, the Trustee has withheld, and in the future intends to withhold, the greater of $90,000 or 10% of the funds otherwise available for distribution each quarter to gradually build a cash reserve of approximately $1,800,000. This cash is reserved to pay or provide for the payment of future known, anticipated or contingent expenses or liabilities of the Trust. The Trustee may increase or decrease the targeted amount at any time, and may increase or decrease the rate at which it is withholding funds to build the cash reserve at any time, without advance notice to the unitholders. Cash held in reserve will be invested as required by the trust agreement. Any cash reserved in excess of the amount necessary to pay or provide for the payment of future known, anticipated or contingent expenses or liabilities of the Trust eventually will be distributed to unitholders, together with interest earned on the funds. The Trustee has elected to withhold approximately $90,000 from funds otherwise available for distribution this quarter.

The Trust was formed to own royalty interests in natural gas properties now held by Greylock Energy LLC, and certain of its wholly owned subsidiaries (“Greylock”) in the Marcellus Shale formation in Greene County, Pennsylvania. The Trust is entitled to receive certain amounts of the proceeds attributable to Greylock’s interest in the sale of production from the properties. As described in the Trust's filings, the amount of the quarterly distributions is expected to fluctuate from quarter to quarter, depending on the proceeds received by the Trust as a result of production and natural gas prices and the amount of the Trust's administrative expenses, among other factors. The amount of proceeds received or expected to be received by the Trust (and its ability to pay distributions) has been and will continue to be directly affected by the volatility in commodity prices, which declined during 2020 primarily attributable to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and could remain low for an extended period of time. Continued low natural gas prices will reduce proceeds to which the Trust is entitled, which will reduce the amount of cash available for distribution to unitholders and in certain periods could result in no distributions to unitholders.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Distribution ECA MARCELLUS TRUST I (OTC Pink: ECTM) announced today that the Trust’s distribution for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 will be $0.028 per unit, which is expected to be distributed on or before August 31, 2021 to holders of record as of the close …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reinvent Technology Partners Announces Shareholder Approval of Proposed Business Combination with ...
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
Cepton Announces $50M Committed Investment in Cepton’s Business From KOITO After ADAS Design Win ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Höegh LNG Partners LP Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
ZYMERGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zymergen ...
Westlake Announces Pricing of $1.7 Billion Offering of Senior Notes
Cornerstone OnDemand Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is ...
Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Prices Upsized $275.0 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering
MONDAY DEADLINE: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the RLX Technology Inc. Class Action ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste