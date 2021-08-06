Montrose Environmental Group Announces Relocation of Principal Executive Offices to Little Rock, Arkansas

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the relocation of its principal executive office from Irvine, California to North Little Rock, Arkansas. The relocation is effective today.

“Montrose continues to invest in and grow in all our key markets, including both California and Arkansas. We remain fully committed to our teams, clients and communities in both states. Our Board of Directors and management team are grateful for the time, substantive incentives, and support that Governor Hutchinson and the State of Arkansas have provided to Montrose. We are excited about our future,” says Vijay Manthripragada, Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group.