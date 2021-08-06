checkAd

High Arctic to Announce 2021 Second Quarter Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” intends to release its 2021 second quarter results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after markets close and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 10:00 am MT (12:00 pm ET) on Friday, August 13, 2021.

The conference call dial in numbers are 1-800-952-5114 or 416-641-6104 and the participant passcode is 6242139#. An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends by dialing 1-800-408-3053 and will remain available until September 13, 2021. An audio recording of the conference call will also be available within 24 hours on High Arctic’s website.

The Corporation’s Second Quarter Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis will be posted to High Arctic’s website and SEDAR after the results are released.

About High Arctic

High Arctic’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Mike Maguire
Chief Executive Officer
1.587.318.3826

1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 500, 700 – 2nd Street S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 2W1
website: www.haes.ca
Email: info@haes.ca





