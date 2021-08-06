checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc United Internet decides to launch share buyback program for up to EUR 160 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.08.2021, 22:22  |  24   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
United Internet decides to launch share buyback program for up to EUR 160 million

06-Aug-2021 / 22:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Montabaur, August 6, 2021. With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of United Internet AG today resolved to launch a new share buyback program. The total volume of the share buyback program amounts to up to EUR 160 million. The Management Board is authorized to determine tranches for the buyback within the aforementioned framework. The program is to be launched in August 2021 and will run no longer than until April 30, 2022.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu United Internet AG!
Long
Basispreis 32,89€
Hebel 14,61
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 37,50€
Hebel 14,09
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

United Internet AG is thus utilizing the authorization issued by the company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2020 to buy back treasury shares representing up to 10% of the company's capital stock at the time of the resolution or, if the amount is lower, at the time of exercising the authorization. No treasury shares have been purchased on the basis of this authorization so far. The company currently holds 6,769,137 treasury shares from previous share buyback programs (approx. 3.49% of capital stock).

Treasury shares can be used for all purposes permitted by the authorization of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 20, 2020. The shares may also be cancelled.

The share buyback will be based on the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Further details will be published before the start of the share buyback program. United Internet AG reserves the right to cancel the program at any time.


Contact partner
United Internet AG
Lisa Pleiss
Phone +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de


Note
In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2020 of United Internet AG on page 57.




Contact:
Press
United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Phone: +49 2602/96-1616
Fax: +49 2602/96-1085
E-Mail: presse@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de

06-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1224785

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1224785  06-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224785&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetUnited Internet Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: United Internet - Eine Internetperle mit großer Zukunft ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc United Internet decides to launch share buyback program for up to EUR 160 million DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback United Internet decides to launch share buyback program for up to EUR 160 million 06-Aug-2021 / 22:22 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CytoTools AG: Wilhelm K. T. Zours meldet erstmals Aktienbestand nach § 20 AktG
DCI AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 meldet Rekordquartal - Quartalsumsatz übersteigt erstmals 1 Mrd. Euro, Autohero-Verkäufe ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group reports record quarter with more than €1 billion in revenues as Autohero deliveries ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​STRATEC MIT NEUEN REKORDWERTEN BEI UMSATZ UND ERGEBNIS IM ERSTEN HALBJAHR 2021
AmmPower Corp. eröffnet Produktions- und Entwicklungsanlage
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Half-Year Report 2021
Alpha Esports Tech goes mobile und startet mit 'GamerzArcade'
DGAP-Adhoc: InterCard AG Informationssysteme: Halbjahreszahlen 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG Halbjahr 2021: Solider Start ins Geschäftsjahr - Ausblick unverändert
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:35 UhrUnited Internet kündigt Aktienrückkauf an - 160 Millionen Euro
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
22:22 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: United Internet beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm für bis zu 160 Mio. EUR (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
22:22 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: United Internet beschließt Aktienrückkaufprogramm für bis zu 160 Mio. EUR
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
12:22 UhrDZ BANK stuft UNITED INTERNET AG auf 'Kaufen'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
09:35 UhrBARCLAYS stuft UNITED INTERNET AG auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
05.08.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft UNITED INTERNET AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere
05.08.21Tech-Market Report: New Work (NWO) und Cancom (COK) sehr fest, SMA Solar (S92) konsolidieren
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21ROUNDUP/1&1-Chef Dommermuth: Roaming wird größter Kostenfaktor am Anfang sein
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21BARCLAYS stuft UNITED INTERNET AG auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
05.08.21UBS stuft UNITED INTERNET AG auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere