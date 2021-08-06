checkAd

Customers Bancorp Announces Closing of $100,000,000 Senior Notes Offering

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI), the parent company of Customers Bank (collectively the "Company" or "Customers"), today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2031 (the “Notes”). Interest on the Notes will accrue at a fixed rate equal to 2.875% per annum from the original issue date to, but excluding, August 15, 2026, payable semiannually in arrears, and a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR (as defined in the Notes), plus a spread of 235 basis points from, and including, August 15, 2026, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes were offered to the public at 100% of their principal amount.

The Notes received an investment grade rating of BBB from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc., an independent, unaffiliated rating agency.*

The Company expects to receive net proceeds of $98,650,000 from the offering, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C and Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D. The Company intends to use any remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, repaying indebtedness and providing capital to Customers Bank.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company acted as the sole book-running manager and Hovde Group, LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. acted as co-managers for the Notes offering.

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP served as counsel to the Company and Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP served as counsel to the underwriters in connection with the Notes offering.

The offer and sale of the Notes was made pursuant to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-239305) previously filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the prospectus contained therein, the preliminary prospectus supplement dated August 3, 2021 and final prospectus supplement dated August 3, 2021. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company, the underwriters or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus if you request it by contacting Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, at 787 Seventh Avenue, Fourth Floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at USCapitalMarkets@kbw.com, by fax at 1 (212) 581-1592, or by calling 1 (800) 966-1559.

