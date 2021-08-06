checkAd

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Committed Line of Credit

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: BCAT, CUSIP: 09260U109) today announced that the Trust has entered into a 179-day rolling line of credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) with BNP Paribas Prime Brokerage International, Limited (“BNP”). BNP is required to provide 179 days’ notice of termination to the Trust absent a default or certain similar events. The Trust has granted a security interest in substantially all of its assets to BNP. The Trust can borrow up to $550,000,000 at any time, subject to asset coverage and other limitations as specified in the Credit Facility. Advances will be made by BNP to the Trust at the Overnight Bank Funding Rate plus 0.75%. In addition, the Trust pays a commitment fee on the daily unused amount if utilization is less than 80% of the committed line amount.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of Trust Updates

BlackRock will update performance and certain other data for the Trust on a monthly basis on its website in the “Closed-end Funds” section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other material information as necessary from time to time. Investors and others are advised to check the website for updated performance information and the release of other material information about the Trust. This reference to BlackRock’s website is intended to allow investors public access to information regarding the Trust and does not, and is not intended to, incorporate BlackRock’s website in this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or the Trust may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, with respect to the Trust’s or BlackRock’s future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as “trend,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “pipeline,” “believe,” “comfortable,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “current,” “intention,” “estimate,” “position,” “assume,” “outlook,” “continue,” “remain,” “maintain,” “sustain,” “seek,” “achieve,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions.

Wertpapier


