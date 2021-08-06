checkAd

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

AMF REGULATED INFORMATION
Montrouge, France, August 6, 2021

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF.

As of June 30, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 77,875 DBV Technologies shares;
  • € 480,481.63.

Upon signing the liquidity contract in July 2018, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 24,313 DBV Technologies ordinary shares;
  • € 682,454.94.

Number of transactions executed during the second half-year of 2020:

  • Purchase: 1,105
  • Sale: 1,146

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 461,457 DBV Technologies ordinary shares purchased for €4,297,042.80
  • 495,884 DBV Technologies ordinary shares sold for €4,548,434.80

About DBV Technologies 
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV’s method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV’s food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ. The Company’s ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company’s ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Investor Contact
Anne Pollak
DBV Technologies
+1 857-529-2363
anne.pollak@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com 

