Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. Announces Extension of Deadline to Complete Business Combination

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMACU, VMAC, VMACW) (“VMAC” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on August 4, 2021, its sponsor, Vistas Media Sponsor, LLC (the “Sponsor”), requested that VMAC extend the date by which VMAC has to consummate a business combination from August 11, 2021 to November 11, 2021 (the “Extension”). The Extension is the first of up to two three-month extensions permitted under VMAC’s governing documents. In connection with such Extension, the Sponsor has notified VMAC that it intends to cause an aggregate of $1,000,000 to be deposited into VMAC’s trust account on or before August 11, 2021. The Extension provides VMAC with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa.

Pursuant to an agreement between VMAC and Anghami, Anghami is to fund the Extension Payment by wiring the Extension Payment to the Sponsor, which will then deposit the Extension Payment into VMAC’s trust account.

About Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

VMAC is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector.

To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media.

About Anghami Inc.

Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

