Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions for 2021 And Distribution Percentage for 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: CRF), (individually the “Fund” or, collectively, the “Funds”), each a closed-end management investment company, announced that in keeping with each Fund’s previously adopted monthly distribution policy, each Fund is declaring the following distributions:

  Record Date
 Payable Date Per Share
       
CLM October 15, 2021 October 29, 2021 $0.1602
CLM November 15, 2021 November 30, 2021 $0.1602
CLM December 15, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.1602
       
CRF October 15, 2021 October 29, 2021 $0.1537
CRF November 15, 2021 November 30, 2021 $0.1537
CRF December 15, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.1537

Each Fund’s distribution policy provides for the resetting of the monthly distribution amount per share (“Distribution Amount”) annually, based on each Fund’s net asset value on the last business day of October and the annualized distribution percentage approved by the respective Board of Directors (individually the “Board”, or collectively, the “Boards”). Each Board previously announced the distribution percentage for the calendar year 2021 would remain unchanged from the previous year at 21% of the net asset value of each Fund.

Distribution Percentage for 2022

Each Board today announced the Distribution Percentage for the calendar year 2022 will remain at 21%, which will be applied to the net asset value of each Fund as of the end of October 2021 to determine the Distribution Amount for 2022. The Distribution Percentage is not a function of, nor is it related to, the investment return on a Fund's portfolio.

The actual data which will determine the monthly Distribution Amount for 2022 will not be known until the end of October 2021. However, as an example, if the value of the net assets and the number of shares outstanding were the same as those on July 31, 2021, the monthly Distribution Amount for 2022 would be reset from $0.1602 per share to $0.1813 per share for CLM and be reset from $0.1537 per share to $0.1746 per share for CRF. The actual Distribution Amount for each Fund for 2022 may be higher or lower than those shown in the above examples.

