Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Appoints John Gildea to its Board of Directors

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified, multi-industry holding company with three business divisions, Healthcare, Construction, and Investments, announced today the appointment of John W. Gildea to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Gildea’s appointment as independent director expands Star Equity’s Board to six members. Mr. Gildea will also serve on the Audit Committee.



Mr. Gildea brings over three decades of experience investing in special situation debt and equity of small to middle market companies. He is the founding partner of Gildea Management Co., a firm focused on sponsoring special situation investments in public and private companies in the United States and Central Europe. His previous experience includes a joint venture of Gildea Management with J.O. Hambro Capital Management Co. to manage accounts targeting high yield debt and small capitalization equities. He was also founder of Latona Europe, a joint venture based in Prague seeking restructuring opportunities in Central Europe. Before forming Gildea Management, Mr. Gildea managed the Corporate Services Group at Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette, an investment banking firm.

Throughout his extensive career, Mr. Gildea has served on a range of public and private corporate boards. Previously, he served on the board and board committees of the following companies: America Service Group, Inc.; Amdura Corp.; American Healthcare Management, Inc.; America Opportunities Fund; Country Pure Juice; Gentek, Inc.; General Chemical Group, Inc.; Hain Food Group, Inc.; International Textile Group, Inc.; Konover Property Trust, Inc.; Misonix, Inc.; Shearers Foods; Sothic Capital, Sterling Chemicals, Inc.; Trident North Atlantic Fund, and UNC, Inc.

Mr. Gildea received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

“We are excited and pleased to welcome John to our Board of Directors. John’s considerable experience as a domestic and international investor and as a board member at US public and private companies makes him an excellent addition to our board. We welcome his insight and wisdom,” said Jeff Eberwein, Star Equity’s Executive Chairman.

Mr. Gildea added, “I am grateful for the opportunity to join Star Equity’s Board of Directors and look forward to working with my fellow directors in driving Star Equity’s growth strategy.”