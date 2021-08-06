checkAd

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Appoints John Gildea to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.08.2021, 22:38  |  31   |   |   

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified, multi-industry holding company with three business divisions, Healthcare, Construction, and Investments, announced today the appointment of John W. Gildea to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Gildea’s appointment as independent director expands Star Equity’s Board to six members. Mr. Gildea will also serve on the Audit Committee.

Mr. Gildea brings over three decades of experience investing in special situation debt and equity of small to middle market companies. He is the founding partner of Gildea Management Co., a firm focused on sponsoring special situation investments in public and private companies in the United States and Central Europe. His previous experience includes a joint venture of Gildea Management with J.O. Hambro Capital Management Co. to manage accounts targeting high yield debt and small capitalization equities. He was also founder of Latona Europe, a joint venture based in Prague seeking restructuring opportunities in Central Europe. Before forming Gildea Management, Mr. Gildea managed the Corporate Services Group at Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette, an investment banking firm.

Throughout his extensive career, Mr. Gildea has served on a range of public and private corporate boards. Previously, he served on the board and board committees of the following companies: America Service Group, Inc.; Amdura Corp.; American Healthcare Management, Inc.; America Opportunities Fund; Country Pure Juice; Gentek, Inc.; General Chemical Group, Inc.; Hain Food Group, Inc.; International Textile Group, Inc.; Konover Property Trust, Inc.; Misonix, Inc.; Shearers Foods; Sothic Capital, Sterling Chemicals, Inc.; Trident North Atlantic Fund, and UNC, Inc.

Mr. Gildea received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

“We are excited and pleased to welcome John to our Board of Directors. John’s considerable experience as a domestic and international investor and as a board member at US public and private companies makes him an excellent addition to our board. We welcome his insight and wisdom,” said Jeff Eberwein, Star Equity’s Executive Chairman.

Mr. Gildea added, “I am grateful for the opportunity to join Star Equity’s Board of Directors and look forward to working with my fellow directors in driving Star Equity’s growth strategy.”  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Appoints John Gildea to its Board of Directors OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified, multi-industry holding company with three business divisions, Healthcare, Construction, and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yamana Announces Redemption of Outstanding Senior Notes With Cash on Hand and Proceeds From ...
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Mika Vehviläinen selected as President and CEO of the Future Company as from completion of the ...
Millrock Provides Exploration Update For Alaska Gold Projects
ING posts 2Q2021 net result of €1,459 million
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION
Goliath Intersects 61.5 Meter* Zone Containing Quartz-Sulphides Veining at Sixth Hole ~600 Meter ...
StorageVault Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results and Increases Dividend
Parkland delivers strong second quarter financial and operating results with Adjusted EBITDA of ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse in Mechelen, Belgium
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board