Publication of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer ( freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot ) pursuant to Section 10 para. 1 and 3 in conjunction with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act ( Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz )

DGAP-WpÜG: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail Investment AG) / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: Aves One AG; Bidder: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail Investment AG) 06.08.2021 / 22:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bidder:

Blitz 21-821 AG (in future: Rhine Rail Investment AG)

c/o Latham & Watkins LLP

Dreischeibenhaus 1

40211 Duesseldorf

Germany

Registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich under HRB 262996

Target:

Aves One AG

Große Elbstraße 61

22767 Hamburg

Germany

Registered with the commercial register of the local court of Hamburg under HRB 124894

WKN A16811 / ISIN DE000A168114

On August 6, 2021, Blitz 21-821 AG (in future: Rhine Rail Investment AG) (the "Bidder") decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders of Aves One AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value registered shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A168114), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.00 of the share capital of the Company (the "Aves Shares") against payment of a cash consideration in the amount of EUR 12.80 per Aves Share (the "Takeover Offer").

The Bidder today entered into an investment agreement with the Company, which contains the principal terms and conditions of the Takeover Offer, as well as the mutual intentions and understandings relating thereto. Additionally, the Bidder entered into agreements on the acceptance of the Takeover Offer with shareholders of the Company in total holding more than 85 % of the Aves Shares pursuant to which such shareholders, each individually, irrevocably undertook to accept the Takeover Offer.