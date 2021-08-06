checkAd

DGAP-News Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners are launching a public offer to acquire Aves One AG, one of the leading owners of railcars in Europe.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
06.08.2021, 22:49  |  30   |   |   

DGAP-News: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail Investment AG) / Key word(s): Offer
Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners are launching a public offer to acquire Aves One AG, one of the leading owners of railcars in Europe.

06.08.2021 / 22:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Press Release
Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners are launching a public offer to acquire Aves One AG, one of the leading owners of railcars in Europe.
 

 

  • Attractive cash offer of EUR 12.80 per share, representing a premium of approx. 38.6% to the three-month volume-weighted average share price on the day prior to announcement
  • Swiss Life Asset Managers, Vauban Infrastructure Partners and Aves One have signed an investment agreement and the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One supports the offer
  • Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners have secured irrevocable undertakings from shareholders representing over 85% of the total share capital of Aves One to tender their shares into the offer
  • Partnership with Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners will enable the management of Aves One to execute its ambitious growth plan, strengthen the capital structure of the company with the provision of capital in the amount of EUR 100 million as well as potential further capital and support its development in a growing and resilient market


6 August 2021

Rhine Rail Investment AG, the special purpose vehicle set up by Swiss Life Asset Management AG, in capacity as adviser of its infrastructure funds and clients ("Swiss Life Asset Managers") and Vauban Infrastructure Partners, acting as investment fund manager of infrastructure funds, is launching a public takeover offer to acquire all shares of Aves One AG ("Aves One" or the "Company"). A group of shareholders owning over 85% of the Company have irrevocably committed to tender their shares.

Seite 1 von 3
Aves One Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Einst Bremisch-Hannoversche Eisenbahn AG nun Aves one AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners are launching a public offer to acquire Aves One AG, one of the leading owners of railcars in Europe. DGAP-News: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail Investment AG) / Key word(s): Offer Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners are launching a public offer to acquire Aves One AG, one of the leading owners of railcars in Europe. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CytoTools AG: Wilhelm K. T. Zours meldet erstmals Aktienbestand nach § 20 AktG
DCI AG veröffentlicht Zahlen zum ersten Halbjahr 2021
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 meldet Rekordquartal - Quartalsumsatz übersteigt erstmals 1 Mrd. Euro, Autohero-Verkäufe ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group reports record quarter with more than €1 billion in revenues as Autohero deliveries ...
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​STRATEC MIT NEUEN REKORDWERTEN BEI UMSATZ UND ERGEBNIS IM ERSTEN HALBJAHR 2021
AmmPower Corp. eröffnet Produktions- und Entwicklungsanlage
EQS-Adhoc: Bystronic AG: Half-Year Report 2021
Alpha Esports Tech goes mobile und startet mit 'GamerzArcade'
DGAP-Adhoc: InterCard AG Informationssysteme: Halbjahreszahlen 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG Halbjahr 2021: Solider Start ins Geschäftsjahr - Ausblick unverändert
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:50 UhrDGAP-News: Aves One AG schließt Investitionsvereinbarung ab und unterstützt freiwilliges öffentlichen Übernameangebot von Swiss Life Asset Managers und Vauban Infrastructure Partners (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
22:50 UhrDGAP-News: Aves One AG concludes an investment agreement and supports voluntary public takeover offer by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22:50 UhrDGAP-News: Aves One AG schließt Investitionsvereinbarung ab und unterstützt freiwilliges öffentlichen Übernameangebot von Swiss Life Asset Managers und Vauban Infrastructure Partners
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22:49 UhrDGAP-News: Swiss Life Asset Managers und Vauban Infrastructure Partners unterbreiten ein öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für die Aves One AG, einen der führenden Bestandshalter von Waggons in Europa. (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
22:49 UhrDGAP-News: Swiss Life Asset Managers und Vauban Infrastructure Partners unterbreiten ein öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für die Aves One AG, einen der führenden Bestandshalter von Waggons in Europa.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
22:47 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG schließt Investitionsvereinbarung ab und unterstützt freiwilliges öffentlichen Übernameangebot von Swiss Life Asset Managers und Vauban Infrastructure Partners (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
22:47 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG concludes investment agreement for further growth and supports voluntary public takeover offer by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
22:47 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG schließt Investitionsvereinbarung ab und unterstützt freiwilliges öffentlichen Übernameangebot von Swiss Life Asset Managers und Vauban Infrastructure Partners
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
22:46 UhrÜbernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Aves One AG; Bieter: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail Investment AG)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
22:46 UhrDGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Aves One AG; Bieter: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail Investment AG)
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs