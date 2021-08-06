DGAP-News Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners are launching a public offer to acquire Aves One AG, one of the leading owners of railcars in Europe.
|
DGAP-News: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail Investment AG) / Key word(s): Offer
|Press Release
|Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners are launching a public offer to acquire Aves One AG, one of the leading owners of railcars in Europe.
- Attractive cash offer of EUR 12.80 per share, representing a premium of approx. 38.6% to the three-month volume-weighted average share price on the day prior to announcement
- Swiss Life Asset Managers, Vauban Infrastructure Partners and Aves One have signed an investment agreement and the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One supports the offer
- Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners have secured irrevocable undertakings from shareholders representing over 85% of the total share capital of Aves One to tender their shares into the offer
- Partnership with Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners will enable the management of Aves One to execute its ambitious growth plan, strengthen the capital structure of the company with the provision of capital in the amount of EUR 100 million as well as potential further capital and support its development in a growing and resilient market
6 August 2021
Rhine Rail Investment AG, the special purpose vehicle set up by Swiss Life Asset Management AG, in capacity as adviser of its infrastructure funds and clients ("Swiss Life Asset Managers") and Vauban Infrastructure Partners, acting as investment fund manager of infrastructure funds, is launching a public takeover offer to acquire all shares of Aves One AG ("Aves One" or the "Company"). A group of shareholders owning over 85% of the Company have irrevocably committed to tender their shares.
|Diskussion: Einst Bremisch-Hannoversche Eisenbahn AG nun Aves one AG
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare