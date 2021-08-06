Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners are launching a public offer to acquire Aves One AG, one of the leading owners of railcars in Europe.

Rhine Rail Investment AG, the special purpose vehicle set up by Swiss Life Asset Management AG, in capacity as adviser of its infrastructure funds and clients ("Swiss Life Asset Managers") and Vauban Infrastructure Partners, acting as investment fund manager of infrastructure funds, is launching a public takeover offer to acquire all shares of Aves One AG ("Aves One" or the "Company"). A group of shareholders owning over 85% of the Company have irrevocably committed to tender their shares.

