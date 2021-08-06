Ad hoc announcement according to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation Aves One AG concludes investment agreement for further growth and supports voluntary public takeover offer by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners Hamburg, 6 August 2021 - Aves One AG has, for the purpose of securing growth financing, today concluded today an investment agreement with a company controlled by Swiss Life Asset Managers (CH) and Vauban Infrastructure Partners (FR) (the "Bidder" or together with the Bidder the "Consortium"). In this context, the Bidder today announced its intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer at a price of EUR 12.80 per Aves One share and has committed to provide the Company with additional liquidity of EUR 100m as well as potential further capital for the further development of the business in case of a successful takeover.

In parallel, shareholders holding a total of more than 85% of the shares of Aves One AG have, subject to certain conditions, committed to the Bidder to tender their respective shares in the tender offer.

The final terms of the takeover offer will be set out in the complete offer document, which will be published by the Bidder at a later date.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One AG support the planned offer of the Consortium subject to the review of the offer document. As required by the German Securities and Takeover Act, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Aves One AG will issue a reasoned statement on the takeover offer after the offer document has been published. This will be published at www.avesone.com under the heading "Investors".

