Frontdoor to Participate in Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, today announced it is attending the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, and that management will participate in a fireside chat held virtually on August 9, 2021.

The live webcast will be available on the day of the fireside chat and can be accessed here. A replay will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.frontdoorhome.com for 90 days following the event.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,500 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 62,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

Disclaimer

04.08.21Frontdoor Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Revenue Increase of 11 Percent to $462 Million
12.07.21Frontdoor, Inc. to Announce Second-Quarter 2021 Results
