Ecoark Announces Closing of $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced at a Premium to Market

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) (NASDAQ: ZEST), today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the sale of an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $5.75 per share of common stock and related warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.75 per share, will become exercisable upon the Company increasing its authorized capital stock to 40 million shares, and will expire three and half (3.5) years following the date the warrants first become exercisable.

The gross proceeds from the offering were approximately $20 million before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. Ecoark intends to use the net proceeds to deploy approximately $7.0 million towards new drilling projects for its previously announced drilling program, approximately $3.0 million to invest in the development of the prospective digital asset mining operation in Texas, approximately $1.0 million to fund potential new intellectual property litigation legal fees and filings, and the remaining balance for additional to be determined growth capital projects, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered and sold by Ecoark in a registered direct offering pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333--249532), including a base prospectus previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 16, 2020 and became effective on December 29, 2020. The offering of such securities was made only by means of a prospectus supplement that forms a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and base prospectus relating to the registered direct offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.