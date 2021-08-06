checkAd

SmartRent Announces Effectiveness of S-4 Registration Statement

Special Meeting of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Stockholders to Approve Business Combination Scheduled for August 23, 2021

Upon Closing, the Combined Company Stock Will Trade on the NYSE Under "SMRT" Ticker Symbol

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent.com, Inc. ("SmartRent" or "the Company"), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for propert y owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 6, 2021 declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") filed with the SEC in connection with SmartRent's business combination with Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: FWAA) ("FWAA"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company.

FWAA will hold a special meeting of its stockholders via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/fifthwall/2021 on August 23, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (the "Special Meeting") for its stockholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2021 (the "Record Date") to vote on the proposed business combination, among other things. FWAA has also filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed business combination and will commence mailing of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders of record. The business combination is expected to close shortly after the Special Meeting, subject to stockholder approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

"The SmartRent team is thrilled to have crossed a critical threshold in our journey to becoming a publicly-traded company, and look forward to successfully completing the proposed business combination with FWAA," said Lucas Haldeman, CEO of SmartRent. "Our 182 customers, which collectively own approximately 3.5 million units, chose SmartRent's value-enhancing open-architecture and hardware-agnostic operating system because it reduces the complexities of property management, increases revenue and lowers operating costs for their portfolios, while delivering an elevated experience to residents. The strong demand we are experiencing for our comprehensive smart home solution reinforces our conviction that we have the right product at the right time. Despite a tight labor market, we have been highly successful in attracting experienced engineers, sales people and field operations leaders to deliver our growing backlog."

