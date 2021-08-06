Aves One AG concludes an investment agreement and supports voluntary public takeover offer by Swiss Life Asset Managers and Vauban Infrastructure Partners

Investment agreement concluded to secure growth financing

Consortium intends to provide capital in the amount of EUR 100 million as well as potential further capital

Takeover offer by the consortium at a price of EUR 12.80 per Aves One share for a total enterprise value of approximately EUR 1 billion

Attractive premium of approximately 38.6 percent to the volume-weighted average share price of the last three months Aves One share price

Strategic focus and growth path of Aves One fully supported

Hamburg, 6 August 2021 - Aves One AG, an owner of durable rail assets, has today concluded an investment agreement with a company controlled by Swiss Life Asset Managers (CH) and Vauban Infrastructure Partners (FR) (the "Bidder" or together with the Bidder the "Consortium"). The acquisition of Aves One AG by Vauban and Swiss Life Asset Managers aims to take the company to the next stage in its development by providing access to equity and debt capital to foster its growth. In this context, the Bidder today announced its intention to launch a voluntary public takeover offer at a price of EUR 12.80 per Aves One share. The offer price corresponds to a premium of approximately 38.6 percent to the volume-weighted average share price of the last three months prior to the announcement of the transaction. This values Aves One AG at a total enterprise value of approximately EUR 1 billion.



Following a successful takeover, the Consortium intends to provide Aves One AG with additional capital of EUR 100 million as well as potential further capital to optimize the capital structure of Aves One AG and finance further growth. Aves One owns in excess of 11,000 wagons, which represent around 94% of its total assets.