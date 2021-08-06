Seacoast Completes Acquisition of Legacy Bank of Florida

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Legacy Bank shareholders received 0.1703 shares of Seacoast common stock for each share of Legacy Bank common stock held immediately prior to the merger, and Legacy Bank option holders received options to purchase Seacoast common stock, with the number of shares underlying each such option and the applicable exercise price adjusted using the same 0.1703 exchange ratio.

STUART, Fla., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) ("Seacoast"), the holding company for Seacoast National Bank ("Seacoast Bank"), announced today the completion of its acquisition of Legacy Bank of Florida ("Legacy Bank"), effective August 6, 2021, pursuant to the merger of Legacy Bank with and into Seacoast Bank.

Legacy Bank, headquartered in Boca Raton, had deposits of approximately $485 million and loans of approximately $476 million as of June 30, 2021. The acquisition increases Seacoast’s presence in South Florida, one of the strongest and fastest growing markets in the country, and complements Seacoast’s prior acquisitions in the market.

“Our acquisition of Legacy Bank accelerates Seacoast's expansion into Palm Beach and Broward County and positions us to increase shareholder value over time by bringing our broad range of convenient digital solutions and personalized brand of customer service to new markets and clients," said Charles Shaffer, Seacoast's president and chief executive officer. "With a shared vision of customer service and supporting our communities, we are excited about building on this combination with Legacy Bank in the future years ahead.”

Transaction Details

Piper Sandler Companies served as financial advisor and Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to Seacoast. Hovde Group LLC served as financial advisor and Fenimore, Kay, Harrison & Ford, LLP served as legal counsel to Legacy Bank.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $9.3 billion in assets and $7.8 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2021. The Company provides integrated financial services including commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers through advanced banking solutions and 48 traditional branches of its locally-branded, wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Seacoast Bank. Seacoast operates primarily in Florida, with concentrations in the state's fastest growing markets. The Company's offices stretch from the southeast, including Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and Palm Beach north along the east coast to the Daytona area, into Orlando and Central Florida and the adjacent Tampa market, and west to Okeechobee and surrounding counties. More information about the Company is available at www.SeacoastBanking.com.