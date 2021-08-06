FTC Solar Announces Individual Waiver of Certain Lockup Restriction

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a fast-growing global provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that a large shareholder and director of the Company has received a limited waiver from the representatives of the Company’s underwriters under a Lock-Up Letter Agreement that was entered into in connection with the Company’s initial public offering. The waiver is to permit such shareholder to pledge common stock in the Company as collateral for a margin loan, and does not otherwise permit such shareholder to sell common stock prior to the end of the lockup period. The waiver will take effect on August 10, 2021 and the shares of common stock may be pledged on or after such date.



