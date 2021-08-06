Flow Capital Announces Completion of a C$3.6 Million Redemption and a US$2.8 Million Financing by Flow Priority Return Fund II LP

Under the Transaction, a collection of institutional and high net worth investors have subscribed for Class G senior units of Fund II. A majority of the existing LP investors opted to reinvest their share of the Redemption Amount and several also opted to top-up their investment. In exchange for the Investment Amount, the Company has granted to Fund II a royalty interest in 7 of the Company's existing investments (the " Underlying Royalty Contracts "). Pursuant to the terms of Fund II, the Company is subscribing for such number of subordinated units as is equal to 25% of the capital raised in senior units issued in Fund II.

The Class G Senior Units rank pari passu to the existing Class A and Class F units and the senior units collectively earn an amount equal to the lesser of the (i) sum of 9.00% per month of the outstanding Investment Amount (the “Class A Return”) and 10% per month of the outstanding Investment Amount (the “Class F Return”) and 9.25% per month of the outstanding Investment Amount (the “Class G Return”) or (ii) royalty payments received by Flow Capital from the Underlying Royalty Contracts will be paid to investors (collectively, the "Preferred Return").

Since its inception in October 2020, LP II has raised approximately C$19.2M of net new capital from the issuance of preferred units and has completed buyouts of Underlying Royalty Contracts in the amount of C$9.5M of which approximately $C3.6M has been redeemed and the balance has been rolled forward.

“The capital raised in this LP II will help Flow to continue to grow its portfolio of revenue-linked royalty and venture debt investments in high-growth companies,” said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

Flow Capital Charitable Foundation, a not-for-profit corporation the directors and officers of which are also directors and officers of the Company, participated in the Transaction and, as such, the Transaction may constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 by virtue of Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 by virtue of Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that (i) no securities of the Company are listed or quoted on the specified markets, and (ii) at the time the Transaction was agreed to, neither the fair market value of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the units subscribed for by Flow Capital Charitable Foundation exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined in accordance with MI 61-101). No special committee was established by the Company in connection with the Transaction or the participation of Flow Capital Charitable Foundation in the Transaction, and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director of the Company in relation thereto. Further details will be included in a material change report that will be filed by the Company in connection with the completion of the Transaction. The Company did not file the material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing date of the Transaction as the details of the Transaction and the total amount to be invested by Flow Capital Charitable Foundation were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Transaction, and the Company wished to complete the Transaction on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.