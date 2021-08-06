BioVie Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as a financial advisor for the offering.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, liver disease and certain cancers, today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock are to be sold by the Company.

The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes.

The securities will be offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252386), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on January 22, 2021 and declared effective on February 2, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained from the offices of ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673 or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.