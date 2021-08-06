SEB Announces Amended Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan and Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

The Company also wishes to announce that its Board of Directors has approved the following grants pursuant to the Company’s Plan.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SEB) announces that the proposed amendments to the Company’s Omnibus Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) were approved by shareholders at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2021, and which amendments were set out in the Company’s management information circular for the meeting. Certain additional housekeeping and clerical amendments are currently being incorporated into the Plan, subject to approval from TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). Upon receipt of Exchange approval, a copy of the further amended Plan will be available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company has granted stock options to 34 senior officers and employees exercisable into an aggregate of 1,166,250 common shares, of which 318,750 options were granted to senior officers. All of the stock options are exercisable at $0.29 per share with a 36-month term, with 10% of the options vesting every 6 months beginning 6 months after the grant date until the date that is 30 months after the grant date, with the remaining 50% vesting after 36 months.

The Company has also granted to the same parties an aggregate of 3,498,750 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to various senior officers and employees in accordance with the Plan, of which 956,250 RSUs were granted to senior officers. The RSUs vest 10% every 6 months after the grant date until the date that is 30 months after the grant date, with the remaining 50% after 36 months.

