Brookfield Infrastructure Extends Offer to Purchase Inter Pipeline Ltd. – Revised Offer Open Until August 20th at 5 p.m. (Mountain Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “ Brookfield Infrastructure ”) has filed a fifth notice of variation and extension (the “ Fifth Notice of Variation and Extension ”) in respect of the offer commenced on February 22, 2021, as varied, (such further varied offer, the “ Offer ”) to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of IPL (TSX:IPL).

Brookfield Infrastructure has achieved initial tender of approximately 52%, providing a clear path to achieve the modified statutory minimum condition. As we approach this condition, we have decided to extend the Offer to give IPL shareholders additional time to complete their elections.

Given the short timeframe from receiving the recommendation from IPL’s Board of Directors to tender to the Offer, we are pleased with the significant initial tender results. With this extension, we are confident we will be in a position to meet the modified statutory minimum condition and take-up and pay for all tendered shares.

We believe strongly that the Offer represents significant value for IPL shareholders and encourage IPL shareholders to tender in advance of the expiry time of 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on August 20, 2021.

Reasons to Tender to the Brookfield Infrastructure Offer