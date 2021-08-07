Brookfield Infrastructure Extends Offer to Purchase Inter Pipeline Ltd. – Revised Offer Open Until August 20th at 5 p.m. (Mountain Time)
Brookfield Infrastructure has received strong support from Inter Pipeline Ltd. (“IPL”) shareholders to date and reminds IPL shareholders to tender their
shares in support of the Offer. Tendering is required in order to receive consideration under the Offer
- IPL shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action
- Shareholders may elect up to 100% cash consideration, totalling C$20.00 per share of IPL without being subject to proration or 0.250 of a class A exchangeable subordinated voting share of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (a “BIPC Share”), subject to proration
- Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email assistance@laurelhill.com
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), together with its institutional partners (collectively, “Brookfield Infrastructure”) has filed a fifth notice of variation and extension (the “Fifth Notice of Variation and Extension”) in respect of the offer commenced on February 22, 2021, as varied, (such further varied offer, the “Offer”) to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of IPL (TSX:IPL).
Offer Expiry Time Extended to August 20, 2021
Brookfield Infrastructure has achieved initial tender of approximately 52%, providing a clear path to achieve the modified statutory minimum condition. As we approach this condition, we have decided to extend the Offer to give IPL shareholders additional time to complete their elections.
Given the short timeframe from receiving the recommendation from IPL’s Board of Directors to tender to the Offer, we are pleased with the significant initial tender results. With this extension, we are confident we will be in a position to meet the modified statutory minimum condition and take-up and pay for all tendered shares.
We believe strongly that the Offer represents significant value for IPL shareholders and encourage IPL shareholders to tender in advance of the expiry time of 5:00 p.m. (Mountain Time) on August 20, 2021.
Reasons to Tender to the Brookfield Infrastructure Offer
- Significant Premium to IPL’s Unaffected Share Price: The Offer represents a 49% premium to IPL’s unaffected share price1
- Flexibility of Consideration: IPL shareholders have the ability to elect the form of consideration according to their individual preferences (subject to proration)
- Speed to Close and Immediate Liquidity: Brookfield Infrastructure has received all key regulatory approvals and can take up and pay for tendered shares within three business days after the Offer expiry (subject to the modified statutory minimum condition)
- Tax Deferred Consideration: Eligible shareholders can elect a tax deferred rollover, which has been used successfully in several previous Brookfield Infrastructure led privatizations, into Exchangeable Units of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Exchange Limited Partnership (the economic equivalent to BIPC Shares) through the Offer
Opportunity to Participate in Brookfield Infrastructure’s Global Infrastructure Platform: Our platform offers the unique advantage of being able to invest across
four key infrastructure sectors, at all points within economic cycles, and across multiple geographies to secure the best risk adjusted returns for our investors
