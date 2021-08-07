checkAd

Questor Announces Passing of Director Jean-Michel Gires

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors of Questor Technology Inc. ("Questor" or the "Company"), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST) announce that Jean-Michel Gires, a director, has passed away.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and management at Questor, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to Jean-Michel’s family and friends at this difficult time," said Audrey Mascarenhas, President and CEO. Jean-Michel had been a Questor director since September 2013. He was truly a visionary leader who cared passionately about making a difference.  Jean-Michel was a tremendous supporter of the Company and his vast industry experience mixed with his passion for the environment was greatly appreciated.

Mr. Gires passed away in Germany surrounded by family. “He will be greatly missed by all but his legacy will live on in his art through 'By Jean Michel'.” says Audrey Mascarenhas, President & CEO.

About Questor Technology Inc.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with operations across North America, the Company provides specialized waste gas clean combustion technology and services that destroy harmful pollutants in any waste gas stream at 99.99 percent efficiency enabling its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites. The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available and demonstrates how Questor’s combustion and power generation technologies can be used to help clients achieve zero emission targets at their sites.

Questor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ‘QST’.

Audrey Mascarenhas Ann-Marie Osinski
President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 571-1530 Phone: (403) 539-4371
Facsimile: (403) 571-1539 Facsimile: (403) 571-1539
Email: amascarenhas@questortech.com Email: aosinski@questortech.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document is not intended for dissemination or distribution in the United States.





Disclaimer

