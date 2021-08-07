checkAd

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Odonate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODT) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

On August 24, 2020, Odonate announced top-line results for a Phase 3 trial of Tesetaxel. Although the study met its primary endpoint, the drug was associated with various treatment-emergent adverse events. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $15.21, or 45%, to close at $18.33 per share on August 24, 2020.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

If you still hold Odonate shares purchased before January, 2020 and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regards to this matter, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

