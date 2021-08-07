checkAd

Eagle Graphite Announces Date of Annual and Special Meeting

Autor: Accesswire
07.08.2021, 03:16  |  27   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Eagle Graphite Incorporated (TSXV:EGA) ("Eagle Graphite", "Eagle", or the “Company”) intends to hold its next meeting of shareholders on October 29, 2021.The Company has filed on SEDAR a Notice of Record …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Eagle Graphite Incorporated (TSXV:EGA) ("Eagle Graphite", "Eagle", or the “Company”) intends to hold its next meeting of shareholders on October 29, 2021.

Foto: Accesswire

The Company has filed on SEDAR a Notice of Record and Meeting Date for the upcoming Annual General and Special meeting, and shall provide further materials to shareholders in accordance with National Instrument 54-101.

The Company is grateful to the staff of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange') for their guidance and cooperation in establishing a pragmatic time frame to conduct the meeting. The Exchange has confirmed that they do not object to the holding of an AGM on or prior to October 31, having placed the Company on Notice, provided that the Company clarify its intentions to hold the AGM within this time frame, and issue this release confirming same.

The Notice of Record and Meeting Date can be found together with Eagle's other filings at https://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo= ....

About Eagle Graphite

Eagle Graphite owns the only natural flake graphite facility in western North America that is constructed and permitted for production. The Black Crystal quarry and plant are located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington, USA. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol “EGA”.

Cautionary Statements

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such information is based on assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments as well as other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. In evaluating forward-looking information, readers should carefully consider the various factors which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking information. The statements in this release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company or its securities, its financial or operating results, as applicable.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

​For More Information

Eagle Graphite Incorporated
Jamie Deith, CEO
(604) 909-4237
jdeith@eaglegraphite.com

SOURCE: Eagle Graphite Incorporated



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658791/Eagle-Graphite-Announces-Date-of-Ann ...

Eagle Graphite Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eagle Graphite Announces Date of Annual and Special Meeting TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Eagle Graphite Incorporated (TSXV:EGA) ("Eagle Graphite", "Eagle", or the “Company”) intends to hold its next meeting of shareholders on October 29, 2021.The Company has filed on SEDAR a Notice of Record …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
Cinedigm Partners with Robert Rodriguez's El Rey Network to Superserve Fans With Free, Ad-Supported ...
Findit Features Members ClassWorx, American Craftsman Renovations and OTC Tip Reporter Who Benefit ...
RE-TRANSMISSION: Findit Features Members ClassWorx, American Craftsman Renovations and OTC Tip ...
Greenpro Capital Signed the Public and Private Partnerships Investment Agreement for the ...
Core Assets Provides Update on Exploration Activities at the Blue Property, Atlin, BC
Dynamo Capital Announces Completion of CareSpan Subscription Receipt Financing
Strategic Metals Advances Oli and Bix Tin Projects, Central Yukon
Petroteq Announces Management Changes
Gabriel Resources Ltd. Incentive Scheme Issuance
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
2021 Second Quarter Report
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
META Announces Agreement to Acquire Nanotech Security Corp. for C$90.8 Million
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...