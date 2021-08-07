DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH
DGAP-WpÜG: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Takeover Offer
Announcement of the decision to make a
Bidder:
Voltage BidCo GmbH
Promenadeplatz 8
80333 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 268131
Target:
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 98668
WKN A2NBTL / ISIN DE000A2NBTL2
On 7 August 2021, Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), a holding company controlled by investment funds advised by The Carlyle Group, decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) to the shareholders of Schaltbau Holding AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value registered shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A2NBTL2), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.22 of the share capital of the Company, (the "Schaltbau Shares") against payment of a cash offer price of EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau Share (the "Offer"). The Offer will be subject to merger control and foreign investment control clearances, and other customary conditions.
