DGAP-WpÜG Takeover Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH

DGAP-WpÜG: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Takeover Offer
Takeover Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH

07.08.2021 / 10:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement of the decision to make a
voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot)
pursuant to Section 10 paras. 1 and 3 in connection with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the
German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act
(Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG)

Bidder:
Voltage BidCo GmbH
Promenadeplatz 8
80333 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 268131

Target:
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 98668
WKN A2NBTL / ISIN DE000A2NBTL2

On 7 August 2021, Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), a holding company controlled by investment funds advised by The Carlyle Group, decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) to the shareholders of Schaltbau Holding AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value registered shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A2NBTL2), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.22 of the share capital of the Company, (the "Schaltbau Shares") against payment of a cash offer price of EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau Share (the "Offer"). The Offer will be subject to merger control and foreign investment control clearances, and other customary conditions.

