Announcement of the decision to make a voluntary public takeover offer ( freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot ) pursuant to Section 10 paras. 1 and 3 in connection with Sections 29 para. 1 and 34 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act ( Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz - WpÜG )

DGAP-WpÜG: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Takeover Offer Takeover Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH 07.08.2021 / 10:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of an announcement according to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The bidder is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bidder:

Voltage BidCo GmbH

Promenadeplatz 8

80333 Munich

Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 268131

Target:

Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstraße 5

81829 Munich

Germany

registered with the commercial register of the local court of Munich, Germany, under HRB 98668

WKN A2NBTL / ISIN DE000A2NBTL2

On 7 August 2021, Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), a holding company controlled by investment funds advised by The Carlyle Group, decided to make a voluntary public takeover offer (freiwilliges öffentliches Übernahmeangebot) to the shareholders of Schaltbau Holding AG (the "Company") for the acquisition of all non-par value registered shares in the Company (ISIN DE000A2NBTL2), each share representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.22 of the share capital of the Company, (the "Schaltbau Shares") against payment of a cash offer price of EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau Share (the "Offer"). The Offer will be subject to merger control and foreign investment control clearances, and other customary conditions.