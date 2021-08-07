DGAP-News: Voltage BidCo GmbH / Key word(s): Offer/Takeover Carlyle announces intention to launch voluntary public takeover offer for Schaltbau 07.08.2021 / 11:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highly attractive cash offer of EUR 53.50 per share, representing a premium of 32% to the closing price of Schaltbau shares on August 06, 2021 as well as a premium of 44% to the three-month volume-weighted average share price

Carlyle and Schaltbau have signed an investment agreement and the Executive Board of Schaltbau supports the offer

Carlyle has secured irrevocable undertakings from shareholders representing approximately 69% of the total share capital of Schaltbau to tender their shares into the offer

Carlyle will support the management of Schaltbau to further execute and accelerate its transformation and growth strategy to the benefit of all stakeholders

Munich, August 7, 2021. - Voltage BidCo GmbH (the "Bidder"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle"), today announced its intention to launch a voluntary public cash takeover offer (the "Offer") for all outstanding shares of Schaltbau Holding AG ("Schaltbau" or the "Company").

Schaltbau is a leading technology supplier for rolling stock, rail infrastructure, road vehicles and other industrial applications. The Company is a key technology partner for safe and sustainable mobility and energy solutions and widely recognized for its global leadership in DC (direct current) technology.

Carlyle will offer shareholders of Schaltbau a cash consideration of EUR 53.50 per share. The offer price represents a highly attractive premium of 32% to the XETRA closing share price of Schaltbau on August 6, 2021, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the intention to launch the Offer, and a premium of 44% to the volume-weighted average share price during the three months prior to the announcement of the intention to launch the Offer. At the offer price, the entire fully diluted share capital of Schaltbau will be valued at EUR 584 million representing an enterprise value of EUR 709 million.