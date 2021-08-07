Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle to support long-term growth strategy

Carlyle to launch voluntary public takeover offer to all shareholders at a price of EUR 53.50 per share in cash Schaltbau's Executive Board welcomes strategic partnership with Carlyle and has signed an investment agreement Partnership with Carlyle will enable Schaltbau to significantly accelerate its profitable growth as outlined in the "Strategy 2023", in the best interest of all stakeholders Offer price represents an attractive premium of 32% to the closing share price on August 6, 2021 and 44% to the three-month volume-weighted average share price Carlyle has secured irrevocable undertakings from shareholders, representing approx. 69% of the total share capital of Schaltbau to tender their shares into the offer

Munich, August 7, 2021 - Schaltbau Holding AG ("Schaltbau") [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2] and Voltage BidCo GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle", "investor"), today signed an investment agreement to create a strategic partnership supporting the long-term growth and investment strategy of Schaltbau. The strategic partnership with Carlyle will enable Schaltbau to pursue and significantly accelerate the profitable growth path as outlined in the Executive Board's Strategy 2023. In this context, the investor has announced its intention to launch a voluntary public cash takeover offer for all outstanding shares of Schaltbau. The investor intends to offer a cash consideration of EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau share and has secured irrevocable undertakings from several existing shareholders, representing approx. 69% of the total share capital to tender their shares into the offer.