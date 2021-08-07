DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Offer Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle 07-Aug-2021 / 11:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, August 7, 2021 - Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2] (the "Company"), and Voltage BidCo GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle" or the "investor"), today signed an investment agreement to create a strategic partnership supporting the long-term growth and investment strategy of Schaltbau. In this context, the investor has announced its intention to launch a voluntary public cash takeover offer (the "Offer") for all outstanding shares of Schaltbau.

In the investment agreement, Schaltbau and Carlyle agreed on the terms and conditions of the Offer. The Executive Board of Schaltbau has agreed to support the Offer, as it is considered to be in the best interest of the Company, its shareholders, employees, customers and other stakeholders, subject to the review of the published offer document and its fiduciary duties.

In the investment agreement, Carlyle gave assurance to support Schaltbau's long-term growth and investment strategy, and to preserve the existing structure and sites of the Schaltbau Group, including its workforce. Carlyle would also welcome the current Executive Board members to continue their role in the company.

Carlyle intends to offer a cash consideration of EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau share. This represents a premium of 32% to the current share price (closing price of XETRA trading system as of 6 August 2021) and a premium of 44% to the volume-weighted average share price during the three months before announcement of the offer.

Carlyle has informed Schaltbau that they have already secured irrevocable undertakings from several existing major shareholders of the company, together representing approx. 69% of the total share capital of Schaltbau on a fully diluted basis, which have committed to tender their existing shares into the Offer and to also accept the Offer for all converted shares they receive upon conversion of the mandatory convertible bonds issued by Schaltbau and currently held by them.