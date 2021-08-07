checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.08.2021, 11:06  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Offer
Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle

07-Aug-2021 / 11:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle

Munich, August 7, 2021 - Schaltbau Holding AG [ISIN DE000A2NBTL2] (the "Company"), and Voltage BidCo GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of funds advised by The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle" or the "investor"), today signed an investment agreement to create a strategic partnership supporting the long-term growth and investment strategy of Schaltbau. In this context, the investor has announced its intention to launch a voluntary public cash takeover offer (the "Offer") for all outstanding shares of Schaltbau.

In the investment agreement, Schaltbau and Carlyle agreed on the terms and conditions of the Offer. The Executive Board of Schaltbau has agreed to support the Offer, as it is considered to be in the best interest of the Company, its shareholders, employees, customers and other stakeholders, subject to the review of the published offer document and its fiduciary duties.

In the investment agreement, Carlyle gave assurance to support Schaltbau's long-term growth and investment strategy, and to preserve the existing structure and sites of the Schaltbau Group, including its workforce. Carlyle would also welcome the current Executive Board members to continue their role in the company.

Carlyle intends to offer a cash consideration of EUR 53.50 per Schaltbau share. This represents a premium of 32% to the current share price (closing price of XETRA trading system as of 6 August 2021) and a premium of 44% to the volume-weighted average share price during the three months before announcement of the offer.

Carlyle has informed Schaltbau that they have already secured irrevocable undertakings from several existing major shareholders of the company, together representing approx. 69% of the total share capital of Schaltbau on a fully diluted basis, which have committed to tender their existing shares into the Offer and to also accept the Offer for all converted shares they receive upon conversion of the mandatory convertible bonds issued by Schaltbau and currently held by them.

Seite 1 von 2
Schaltbau Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Offer Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle 07-Aug-2021 / 11:06 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: CytoTools AG: Wilhelm K. T. Zours meldet erstmals Aktienbestand nach § 20 AktG
DGAP-Adhoc: InterCard AG Informationssysteme: Halbjahreszahlen 2021
The NAGA Group AG: NAGA and SEVILLA FC join forces in a Main Global Partnership
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Aves One AG; Bieter: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail ...
DGAP-DD: Manz AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Aves One AG schließt Investitionsvereinbarung ab und unterstützt freiwilliges öffentlichen ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Aves One AG; Bidder: Blitz 21-821 AG (zukünftig: Rhine Rail ...
DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber: Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and ...
The NAGA Group AG:
DGAP-Adhoc: Fyber N.V.: Preliminary results for Q2 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:09 UhrDGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG schließt Investorenvereinbarung mit Carlyle zur Unterstützung der langfristigen Wachstumsstrategie ab (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
11:09 UhrDGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG enters into investment agreement with Carlyle to support long-term growth strategy
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11:09 UhrDGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG schließt Investorenvereinbarung mit Carlyle zur Unterstützung der langfristigen Wachstumsstrategie ab
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11:06 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG schließt Investorenvereinbarung mit Carlyle ab (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
11:06 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Schaltbau Holding AG schließt Investorenvereinbarung mit Carlyle ab
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10:45 UhrÜbernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bieter: Voltage BidCo GmbH
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
10:45 UhrDGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bidder: Voltage BidCo GmbH
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10:45 UhrDGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Schaltbau Holding AG; Bieter: Voltage BidCo GmbH
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
05.08.21DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Neustrukturierter Konsortialkredit mit ESG-Komponente (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
05.08.21DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG: Neustrukturierter Konsortialkredit mit ESG-Komponente
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten