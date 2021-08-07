checkAd

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important October 4 Deadline – ATVI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.08.2021, 16:16  |  20   |   |   

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October 4, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Activision Blizzard securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Activision Blizzard Inc!
Short
Basispreis 85,62€
Hebel 14,14
Ask 0,30
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 74,85€
Hebel 13,86
Ask 0,67
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Activision Blizzard class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2129.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021.. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Activision Blizzard discriminated against women and minority employees; (2) Activision Blizzard fostered a pervasive “frat boy” workplace culture that continues to thrive; (3) numerous complaints about unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation were made to human resources personnel and executives which went unaddressed; (4) the pervasive culture of harassment, discrimination, and retaliation would result in serious impairments to Activision Blizzard’s operations; (5) as a result as a result of the foregoing, the Company was at greater risk of regulatory and legal scrutiny and enforcement, including that which would have a material adverse effect; (6) Activision Blizzard failed to inform shareholders that the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing had been investigating Activision Blizzard for harassment and discrimination; and (7) as a result, defendants’ statements about Activision Blizzard’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Activision Blizzard class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2129.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Activision Blizzard Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Activision's neuer Blockbuster Ende Oktober weckt hohe Erwartungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important October 4 Deadline – ATVI WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important October 4, 2021 lead …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Cornerstone ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Piedmont ...
INTERSECT ENT INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Intersect ENT ...
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
Innovative Technology Providers Push Retail Industry to Embrace the Future
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) on ...
QIAGEN receives U.S. FDA emergency use authorization for rapid portable test that can analyze over ...
ITERUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Iterum ...
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Announces Committed Line of Credit
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
Titel
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
04.08.21ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Nvidia, GM, Intuitive Surgical, AMD, Activision Blizzard, Match Group, Alibaba - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
04.08.21Siemens Energy, Lyft, Tencent, Take-Two, Activision Blizzard, CTS Eventim - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
04.08.21ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. – ATVI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21A Letter From President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Regarding Blizzard Entertainment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.213 Aktien, bei denen in 10 Jahren aus 300.000 US-Dollar 1 Million US-Dollar werden kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.08.21Die Zukunft der Videospiele
The Motley Fool | Kommentare