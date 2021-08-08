checkAd

As the New School Year Approaches, Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis and Insight School of Indiana Are Ready to Help Students Succeed

Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis (Hoosier) and Insight School of Indiana (ISIN), two full-time, online public schools serving students throughout the state, are ready to kick off the new school year and give students a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. Hoosier and ISIN students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year tomorrow, August 9.

For most parents, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

Accredited by IDOE, and staffed by state-licensed teachers, Hoosier and ISIN both offer a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like Hoosier and ISIN have reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

“Last year was unique, and sometimes rough on parents and students. But it’s time to get Indiana’s students back on track,” said Tina Walker, head of school for both Hoosier and ISIN. “We are ready and excited to provide students with a consistent education option that helps them succeed.”

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. Both Hoosier and ISIN’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Hoosier and ISIN are still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit Hoosier and ISIN, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis

Hoosier Academy, a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University, offers a blend of online learning and face-to-face instruction through Hoosier Academies Indianapolis, a K-12 blended learning school. With Hoosier Academies, families have the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about Hoosier Academy, visit ha.k12.com.

About Insight School of Indiana

Insight School of Indiana (ISIN) is a tuition-free, public charter school authorized by Ball State University that serves students in grades 7-12. As part of the Indiana public school system, ISIN is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISIN, visit: in.insightschools.net.

