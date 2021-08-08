checkAd

Amid the Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.08.2021, 15:30  |  43   |   |   

Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA), a full-time, tuition-free public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to help them reach their full potential. IAVA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year Monday, August 23, 2021.

For most families, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school options, including full-time online or a hybrid model that blends online and in-person learning. And almost two-thirds of parents would consider full-time online public school after their 2020 pandemic-driven virtual education experience.

“Although last year proved very challenging amid the pandemic, our students and staff were able to power through and perform business as usual” said IAVA Head of School Steve Hoff. “I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish last year, and I’m confident we can reach even greater heights this school year!”

Authorized by the Clayton Ridge Community School District, and staffed by Iowa-certified teachers, IAVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like IAVA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Students choose online learning for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment and the flexibility to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs while maintaining a focus on academics. IAVA’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Iowa Virtual Academy is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about IAVA and how to enroll, visit iava.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Iowa Virtual Academy

Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA) is an online public-school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, serving students across the state of Iowa. IAVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about IAVA, visit iava.k12.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amid the Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year Iowa Virtual Academy (IAVA), a full-time, tuition-free public school program of the Clayton Ridge Community School District, is ready to kick off the new school year and give students throughout the state a consistent education option designed to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends KCS Shareholders Vote “FOR” Transaction with CN
ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ardelyx, Inc. Investors With Losses Over ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages AdaptHealth Corp. f/k/a DFB Healthcare ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages CarLotz, Inc. Investors with Losses to ...
After a Year Like No Other, Tennessee Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
As the New School Year Approaches, Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis and Insight School of Indiana ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Iowa Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:30 UhrAs the New School Year Approaches, Hoosier Academy at Indianapolis and Insight School of Indiana Are Ready to Help Students Succeed
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15:00 UhrAfter a Year Like No Other, Tennessee Virtual Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.08.21Palo Alto Unified School District Launching Innovative District-Wide Online Learning Option for the 2021-2022 School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Is Anybody Going Back to School this Fall?
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Indiana Gateway Digital Academy is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Indiana Digital Alternative School is Ready to Give Students a Second Chance in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight Academy of Arizona are Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21As the New School Year Approaches, Indiana Digital Learning School is Prepared to Encourage Student Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Miami Virtual Program, Arizona Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Stride Lowers Financial Hurdles for College-Bound Black Students with College Scholarships
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten