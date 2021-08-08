checkAd

Veoneer Says Qualcomm Bid Likely Superior Proposal; to Engage in Discussions

(PLX AI) – Veoneer says Qualcomm’s proposal to acquire it would reasonably be expected to result in a “Superior Proposal”, as defined under the terms of Veoneer’s merger agreement with Magna.Therefore, Veoneer may under the terms of the Merger …

  • (PLX AI) – Veoneer says Qualcomm’s proposal to acquire it would reasonably be expected to result in a “Superior Proposal”, as defined under the terms of Veoneer’s merger agreement with Magna.
  • Therefore, Veoneer may under the terms of the Merger Agreement engage in discussions with Qualcomm based on the Qualcomm Proposal and intends to do so
  • Veoneer says the Merger Agreement remains in full force and effect, and the board of directors of Veoneer has not withdrawn or modified its recommendation that the stockholders of Veoneer vote in favor of the approval of the merger
