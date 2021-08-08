Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating Officer

Maha is pleased to announce that Alan Johnson, member of the Management Group, assumes the role of the Company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. Alan joined the Company in September of 2019 in the capacity of the Vice President of Operations, and his responsibilities will continue to support Maha as it enters this next phase of its growth plans.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 17:00 CET on 8 August, 2021.