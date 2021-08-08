The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) (“Zymergen”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Zymergen’s April 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”).

Zymergen uses a process it calls “biofacturing” to create products that purportedly combine the design and manufacturing efficiency of biological processes with technology’s ability to rapidly iterate and control diverse functions. Its first product is called Hyaline, an optical film designed for electronic companies to use for display touch sensors, which will purportedly enable customers to make foldable touchscreens and high density flexible printed circuits. Hyaline was launched in December 2020 but has not generated revenue because it is still in its qualification process with customers.

On April 23, 2021, Zymergen filed its prospectus on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, Zymergen sold approximately 18,549,500 shares of common stock at a price of $31.00 per share. The proceeds from the IPO were purportedly to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including the continued investment in commercializing its existing products, launching products in its pipeline, and furthering the development of its biofacturing platform and technology. The Registration Statement touted Hyaline, and predicted that Hyaline will begin generating revenue in the second half of 2021 and presented a purported $1.2 trillion total market opportunity.