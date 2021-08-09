checkAd

WOMBO Brings AI-Powered, Lip-Syncing Fun to Huawei Devices with Launch on AppGallery

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.08.2021, 04:00  |  49   |   |   

WOMBO to tap into Huawei's global audience with AppGallery launch after achieving international success across various platforms.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading lip-syncing app, WOMBO, arrived on AppGallery last month, bringing AI-powered lip-syncing to Huawei users across the globe. WOMBO uses AI to create hilarious and fun lip-sync videos in an instant with a single image. In three simple steps, Huawei device users can create viral videos of their friends and family and share their custom clips across social media.

WOMBO

After its initial launch in March 2021, WOMBO took the world by storm, achieving over 10 million downloads in its first month and becoming #32 in global top downloads by its second quarter. WOMBO is now officially the fastest growing Canadian consumer app ever.

"We're very excited to continue launching WOMBO around the world through our partnership with AppGallery" said Ben Benkhin, WOMBO CEO. "Seeing the joy and laughs that we've been able to give to our users since March has been amazing and we're looking forward to working with Huawei as we continue to grow our global footprint".

Huawei Offers Technology Support to Partners

As one of the world's fastest-growing app marketplaces, and third largest globally, AppGallery demonstrates how developers can use Huawei's substantial operational support and guidance to realise their potential.

WOMBO is another example of an app leveraging Huawei's HMS Core, integrating with HUAWEI Ads and IAP Kits to offer more touchpoints with AppGallery users for a seamless freemium base offering and a flexible IAP payment system for premium subscriptions.

"Having already seen the potential of WOMBO, working with Huawei has been great to understand how we can take the joy it brings even further," Ben Benkhin. "The onboarding process has been simple and enjoyable, with great support and guidance throughout."

WOMBO is now available for download via AppGallery.

About AppGallery – one of the top three app marketplaces globally

Being one of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local Apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and more. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 550 million monthly active users globally. Huawei partnered with 4.5 million developers across the globe, and in 2020 the total downloads from AppGallery reached 384.4 billion. 

About WOMBO Studios, Inc.

WOMBO lets you bring pictures to life. Using cutting-edge technology, our WOMBO AI algorithm effortlessly transforms pictures of you, your friend, family, whoever, into quick and expressive videos.

We're expanding the boundaries of what you can do with a single selfie. People worldwide are using WOMBO to create hilarious, weird, and expressive lip sync videos. Download WOMBO and join the chorus today! You can visit us at http://w.ai/ to learn more!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589794/WOMBO.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WOMBO Brings AI-Powered, Lip-Syncing Fun to Huawei Devices with Launch on AppGallery WOMBO to tap into Huawei's global audience with AppGallery launch after achieving international success across various platforms. SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - World-leading lip-syncing app, WOMBO, arrived on AppGallery last …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The hi Dollar (HI) Lists on UNISWAP
Shipsy brings Deb Deep Sengupta as their Board Advisor
Hamad International Airport Named "#1 Best Airport in the World" at the 2021 Skytrax World Airport ...
WOMBO Brings AI-Powered, Lip-Syncing Fun to Huawei Devices with Launch on AppGallery
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
The Virtual Reality (VR) Market Expected To Exceed $180 Billion By 2026, At A CAGR Of 48.7%
Lupus Research Alliance Applauds U.S. FDA Approval of AstraZeneca's anifrolumab-fnia (Saphnelo) for ...
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
DSM accelerates Science Based GHG emissions reduction target to 50% by 2030
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...