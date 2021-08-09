checkAd

PREVIEW: Netcompany Seen Showing Strong Revenue Growth, Analysts Say

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Netcompany second-quarter earnings are expected to show strong signs of revenue growth next week, analysts said. Netcompany won two framework agreements in Holland in late July, with one of the agreements worth as much as EUR 255 million …

  • Netcompany won two framework agreements in Holland in late July, with one of the agreements worth as much as EUR 255 million for five vendors, including the Danish company
  • The second contract has an estimated maximum value of EUR 50 million, split between four vendors
  • The contracts should make a visible difference and contribute to strong revenue growth for Netcompany, Nordea said
  • They also signal Netcompany’s strong track record within digitalization, allowing it to compete against some of the biggest IT consulting firms in Europe: Nordea
  • With the Dutch contracts, the long-term growth story in Netcompany looks more promising than ever and is underestimated by the market, SEB said
  • NOTE: Consensus for Q2 is for revenue growth of 21.6% to DKK 821 million, adjusted EBITA of DKK 196 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.9%


