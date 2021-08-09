PREVIEW: Netcompany Seen Showing Strong Revenue Growth, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 09.08.2021, 05:30 | 23 | 0 | 0 09.08.2021, 05:30 | (PLX AI) – Netcompany second-quarter earnings are expected to show strong signs of revenue growth next week, analysts said. Netcompany won two framework agreements in Holland in late July, with one of the agreements worth as much as EUR 255 million … (PLX AI) – Netcompany second-quarter earnings are expected to show strong signs of revenue growth next week, analysts said. Netcompany won two framework agreements in Holland in late July, with one of the agreements worth as much as EUR 255 million … (PLX AI) – Netcompany second-quarter earnings are expected to show strong signs of revenue growth next week, analysts said.

Netcompany won two framework agreements in Holland in late July, with one of the agreements worth as much as EUR 255 million for five vendors, including the Danish company

The second contract has an estimated maximum value of EUR 50 million, split between four vendors

The contracts should make a visible difference and contribute to strong revenue growth for Netcompany, Nordea said

They also signal Netcompany’s strong track record within digitalization, allowing it to compete against some of the biggest IT consulting firms in Europe: Nordea

With the Dutch contracts, the long-term growth story in Netcompany looks more promising than ever and is underestimated by the market, SEB said

NOTE: Consensus for Q2 is for revenue growth of 21.6% to DKK 821 million, adjusted EBITA of DKK 196 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.9%



