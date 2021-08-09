Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective of strengthening trust and security in digital Finland, in co-operation with Microsoft and KPMG

Innofactor Plc press release, on August 9, 2021, at 7:00 Finnish time

Effective from August 9, 2021, Innofactor has appointed Jarno Limnéll, Professor of Practice, Cybersecurity at Aalto University, as head of the company’s new Cybersecurity Unit. Together with HUS Helsinki University Hospital, KPMG and Microsoft, Innofactor is organizing a virtual media event today, at 12:00 noon, on the topic of cybersecurity in Finnish organizations. Event participants will have the opportunity to ask Limnéll and other speakers questions about cybersecurity in Finland.

Effective from August 9, 2021, Innofactor has appointed Jarno Limnéll, Professor of Practice, Cybersecurity at Aalto University, as head of the company’s new Cybersecurity Unit. He will join Innofactor's Finnish leadership team and be responsible for the business of the unit that focuses on Microsoft’s data security solutions, and the development of Innofactor's cybersecurity offering in the Nordics. Limnéll is a Doctor in Military Science, Master in Political Science and Officer (major, retired from active service), with 25 years’ experience of security issues in the public administration, business and the academic world. He is one of Finland's most well-known security experts and a Member of the World Economic Forum’s expert network.

“I have long participated in the discussion on cybersecurity and overall security and their implementation in Finland and around the world, expressing my belief in the desire and ability of Finnish organizations and society to improve their security and resilience in the face of the ever evolving cybersecurity threats around us,” says Jarno Limnéll. “However, ensuring security must not lead to shutdowns and missing of any of the opportunities that technology offers. That road would only lead to decline and weakening of services. Security should rather be seen as a facilitator of the benefits of technology and digitalization, and a builder of trust. This is why I want to be involved in building trust and security in the digital world, together with leading Finnish organizations, such as HUS, one of the keynote speakers at the media event. Innofactor and its co-operation with global cybersecurity partners, such as Microsoft and KPMG, offer me a great opportunity to do this.”