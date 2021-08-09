China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%

2021 Interim Results Highlights:Achieved revenue of approximately RMB 7,573 million, rising by 53% Y-O-Y.Revenue derived from the sales of urea increased by 32% Y-O-Y to approximately RMB2,074 million. Gross profit margin of urea increased to …

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. ("China XLX" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (HKSE:01866.HK) announced the interim results o for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "Period"). The Group recorded a revenue of approximately RMB7,573 million, increased by 53% from the same period last year. Gross profit increased sharply by 99.4% to approximately RMB2,118 million. Profit for the period surged by 237% to approximately RMB 889 million from last year. The comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company jumped by 259% to approximately RMB646 million, as compared with the same time last year.

In the first half of 2021, the recovery of the domestic fertilisers and chemical products market has accelerated. With the Group's third production base in Jiangxi Jiujiang successfully commissioned in February 2021, total production capacity reached new height, further solidifying geographical coverage, forming Central, Northwest and Southeast three strategic production bases in the PRC.

With the Jiujiang production base put into production, the market share of the Group has increased and its cost advantage has been further enhanced. Additionally, the rising global food price and increasing demand further boosted the sales of key products of the Group, contributing to satisfying results for 1H2021. Revenue derived from the sales of urea increased by 32% to approximately RMB2,074 million. The leap was mainly due to the increase in sales volume and the average selling price of urea products of the Group by approximately 8% and 23% Y-O-Y, respectively. Gross profit margin of urea of the Group increased to approximately 35.4% for 1H2021 from approximately 26.8% for 1H2020.