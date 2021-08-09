checkAd

China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%

Autor: Accesswire
09.08.2021, 06:40  |  65   |   |   

2021 Interim Results Highlights:Achieved revenue of approximately RMB 7,573 million, rising by 53% Y-O-Y.Revenue derived from the sales of urea increased by 32% Y-O-Y to approximately RMB2,074 million. Gross profit margin of urea increased to …

2021 Interim Results Highlights:

  • Achieved revenue of approximately RMB 7,573 million, rising by 53% Y-O-Y.
  • Revenue derived from the sales of urea increased by 32% Y-O-Y to approximately RMB2,074 million. Gross profit margin of urea increased to approximately 35.4% from approximately 26.8% last year.
  • The unaudited total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent increased significantly by 259% to approximately RMB646 million for 1H2021. Earnings per share reached 55.1 RMB cents in 1H2021.

HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / China XLX Fertiliser Ltd. ("China XLX" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (HKSE:01866.HK) announced the interim results o for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "Period"). The Group recorded a revenue of approximately RMB7,573 million, increased by 53% from the same period last year. Gross profit increased sharply by 99.4% to approximately RMB2,118 million. Profit for the period surged by 237% to approximately RMB 889 million from last year. The comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent company jumped by 259% to approximately RMB646 million, as compared with the same time last year.

In the first half of 2021, the recovery of the domestic fertilisers and chemical products market has accelerated. With the Group's third production base in Jiangxi Jiujiang successfully commissioned in February 2021, total production capacity reached new height, further solidifying geographical coverage, forming Central, Northwest and Southeast three strategic production bases in the PRC.

With the Jiujiang production base put into production, the market share of the Group has increased and its cost advantage has been further enhanced. Additionally, the rising global food price and increasing demand further boosted the sales of key products of the Group, contributing to satisfying results for 1H2021. Revenue derived from the sales of urea increased by 32% to approximately RMB2,074 million. The leap was mainly due to the increase in sales volume and the average selling price of urea products of the Group by approximately 8% and 23% Y-O-Y, respectively. Gross profit margin of urea of the Group increased to approximately 35.4% for 1H2021 from approximately 26.8% for 1H2020.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259% 2021 Interim Results Highlights:Achieved revenue of approximately RMB 7,573 million, rising by 53% Y-O-Y.Revenue derived from the sales of urea increased by 32% Y-O-Y to approximately RMB2,074 million. Gross profit margin of urea increased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
China XLX Announces 2021 Interim Results Strong and Solid Recovery with NP Surging by 259%
SolGold PLC Annouces Ecuador Executive Decree and Mining Action Plan
Angle PLC - Study Highlights Superior Performance of Parsortix
Euro Sun Mining Announces Intention to List on LSE
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
Komo Plant Based Foods Announces DTC Eligibility
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Dolphin Entertainment and FTX Announce Partnership To Create NFT Marketplace Programs for Major ...
Charge Powerbanks Announces Partnership with the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...