Wacker Neuson SE: Successful first six months with growth accompanied by increase in profitability and strong cash generation
- Revenue for the first half of the year 16.5 percent above prior-year level; Europe and Asia-Pacific grow beyond pre-crisis levels; supply chains under significant strain
- EBIT almost doubles, EBIT margin reaches 10.8 percent (+4.5 PP yoy)
- Strong cash generation: Cash flow from operating activities at EUR 155.3 million
- Net working capital ratio within strategic target corridor at 26.7 percent
- Revenue and EBIT guidance for the year as a whole confirmed, narrowed within upper half of ranges forecast
- Supply chains remain biggest challenge
- New Executive Board team is complete
Munich, August 9, 2021 - Leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment the Wacker Neuson Group has reported a successful first half of 2021. However, the highly unstable situation across global supply chains presented the Group with significant challenges, especially in the second quarter. Revenue for the first six months of the year amounted to EUR 928.3 million, which is a rise of 16.5 percent relative to the previous year (H1/20: EUR 796.7 million). Adjusted for currency effects, this corresponds to an increase of 18.1 percent. The Group reported an even bigger rise in earnings with profit before interest and tax (EBIT) rising 98.6 percent to EUR 100.1 million (H1/20: EUR 50.4 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 10.8 percent, which is an increase of 450 basis points (H1/20: 6.3 percent).
