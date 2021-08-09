checkAd

DGAP-News Wacker Neuson SE: Successful first six months with growth accompanied by increase in profitability and strong cash generation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.08.2021, 07:00  |  51   |   |   

DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report
Wacker Neuson SE: Successful first six months with growth accompanied by increase in profitability and strong cash generation

09.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wacker Neuson SE: Successful first six months with growth accompanied by increase in profitability and strong cash generation

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wacker Neuson SE!
Long
Basispreis 23,47€
Hebel 9,00
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 28,79€
Hebel 8,42
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Revenue for the first half of the year 16.5 percent above prior-year level; Europe and Asia-Pacific grow beyond pre-crisis levels; supply chains under significant strain
  • EBIT almost doubles, EBIT margin reaches 10.8 percent (+4.5 PP yoy)
  • Strong cash generation: Cash flow from operating activities at EUR 155.3 million
  • Net working capital ratio within strategic target corridor at 26.7 percent
  • Revenue and EBIT guidance for the year as a whole confirmed, narrowed within upper half of ranges forecast
  • Supply chains remain biggest challenge
  • New Executive Board team is complete

Munich, August 9, 2021 - Leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment the Wacker Neuson Group has reported a successful first half of 2021. However, the highly unstable situation across global supply chains presented the Group with significant challenges, especially in the second quarter. Revenue for the first six months of the year amounted to EUR 928.3 million, which is a rise of 16.5 percent relative to the previous year (H1/20: EUR 796.7 million). Adjusted for currency effects, this corresponds to an increase of 18.1 percent. The Group reported an even bigger rise in earnings with profit before interest and tax (EBIT) rising 98.6 percent to EUR 100.1 million (H1/20: EUR 50.4 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 10.8 percent, which is an increase of 450 basis points (H1/20: 6.3 percent).

Seite 1 von 7
Wacker Neuson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Wacker Neuson SE: Successful first six months with growth accompanied by increase in profitability and strong cash generation DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report Wacker Neuson SE: Successful first six months with growth accompanied by increase in profitability and strong cash generation 09.08.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: Stellungnahme von Poenina zu Medienberichten in der Sonntagspresse
DGAP-News: q.beyond beschleunigt Wachstum und erzielt neuen Rekord beim Auftragseingang
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Anziehende Wachstumsdynamik und starkes Ergebnis im ersten Halbjahr 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a ...
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr mit Wachstum bei gesteigerter Profitabilität und ...
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG veröffentlicht Zahlen für das 2. Quartal und das 1. Halbjahr 2021 - ...
DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Accelerating growth and strong results for the first half of 2021
EQS-News: RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics und Relief Therapeutics geben die Einreichung ...
DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Successful first six months with growth accompanied by increase in profitability ...
DGAP-News: HolidayCheck Group AG publishes second-quarter and first half-year figures for 2021 - ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Almonty handelt ab heute an der australischen Börse ASX und sichert sich ...
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-News: SÜSS MicroTec veröffentlicht Halbjahresbericht 2021: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr und ...
DGAP-News: Aurubis AG: Neun-Monats-Bericht: Aurubis erzielt hervorragendes Ergebnis
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG: Status Konzernabschluss 2020 und laufende Projekte
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Operatives AG Ergebnis nach Steuern nach 9 Monaten: 2.201 TEUR bzw. ...
DGAP-News: LION E-Mobility AG: LION Smart GmbH legt HGB Zahlen (ungeprüft) zum 30. Juni 2021 vor
EQS-News: Hudson Debuts Expansive Shop-In-Shop Experience Store - Evolve by Hudson
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:37 UhrWacker Neuson mit Gewinnsprung im zweiten Quartal - mehr Zuversicht für 2021
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr mit Wachstum bei gesteigerter Profitabilität und starker Cash-Generierung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:00 UhrWacker Neuson Q2 EBIT EUR 56.5 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Erfolgreiches erstes Halbjahr mit Wachstum bei gesteigerter Profitabilität und starker Cash-Generierung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Marktkompass: 15.460 DAX schwächer | AMAZON | KLÖCKNER | WACKER NEUSON
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
21.07.21Wochenausgabe: In der Schweiz weht (k)ein anderer Wind
Small Caps Champion | Analysen