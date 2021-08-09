Munich, August 9, 2021 - Leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment the Wacker Neuson Group has reported a successful first half of 2021. However, the highly unstable situation across global supply chains presented the Group with significant challenges, especially in the second quarter. Revenue for the first six months of the year amounted to EUR 928.3 million, which is a rise of 16.5 percent relative to the previous year (H1/20: EUR 796.7 million). Adjusted for currency effects, this corresponds to an increase of 18.1 percent. The Group reported an even bigger rise in earnings with profit before interest and tax (EBIT) rising 98.6 percent to EUR 100.1 million (H1/20: EUR 50.4 million). The EBIT margin amounted to 10.8 percent, which is an increase of 450 basis points (H1/20: 6.3 percent).

Wacker Neuson SE: Successful first six months with growth accompanied by increase in profitability and strong cash generation

