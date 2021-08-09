checkAd

EQS-News RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for ACER-001 for Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holdings AG: Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for ACER-001 for Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders

Acer Therapeutics and Relief Therapeutics Announce Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S. FDA for ACER-001 for Treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders

NEWTON, MA and GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - August 9, 2021 - Acer Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ACER) ("Acer"), a pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases with significant unmet medical needs, and RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF) ("Relief"), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs). ACER-001 is a nitrogen-binding agent in development for use as adjunctive therapy in the chronic management of patients with UCDs involving deficiencies of carbamylphosphate synthetase (CPS), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC), or argininosuccinic acid synthetase (AS).

Based on standard FDA review timelines, Acer expects to receive notification from FDA on the potential acceptance of the NDA for filing within 60 days of submission and subsequent substantive review.

The 505(b)(2) NDA submission is supported by results from two previously announced bioequivalence (BE) trials in which ACER-001 showed similar relative bioavailability for both phenylbutyrate (PBA) and phenylacetate (PAA), the active metabolite of sodium phenylbutyrate, compared to BUPHENYL(R) (sodium phenylbutyrate). Acer has also received an Agreement Letter from FDA in response to the Company's initial Pediatric Study Plan (iPSP) which outlines an agreed upon approach that addresses the needs of pediatric patients with UCDs.

