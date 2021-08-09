checkAd

Phase III Study Shows Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Is the First Regimen in 20 Years to Significantly Improve Outcomes in Previously Untreated Aggressive Form of Lymphoma Compared to Standard of Care

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.08.2021   

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the pivotal Phase III POLARIX trial investigating Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) in combination with Rituxan (rituximab) plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin and prednisone (R-CHP) versus Rituxan plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone (R-CHOP) met its primary endpoint by demonstrating significantly improved and clinically meaningful progression-free survival in people with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). Safety outcomes were consistent with those seen in previous trials.

“Since 40% of people with DLBCL relapse after initial therapy, achieving meaningful treatment effects in the front-line setting has the potential to be transformative,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “This Polivy regimen is the first in two decades to improve progression-free survival in DLBCL compared to the standard of care, and we look forward to sharing these results with health authorities to bring this important potential new treatment option to patients as soon as possible.”

Today’s POLARIX results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and submitted to health authorities as part of Genentech’s commitment to transforming the treatment of DLBCL by providing options tailored to patient and healthcare professional needs. Genentech would like to thank all investigators, academic partners and people with DLBCL who participated in the study.

Currently, Polivy is used as an off-the-shelf, fixed-duration treatment option in the relapsed or refractory (R/R) DLBCL setting, and is approved in combination with bendamustine and Rituxan for the treatment of R/R DLBCL in more than 60 countries worldwide, including in the EU and in the U.S. Genentech continues to explore areas of unmet need where Polivy has the potential to deliver benefit, with ongoing studies investigating combinations of Polivy with the CD20xCD3 T cell-engaging bispecific antibodies mosunetuzumab and glofitamab, with Venclexta (venetoclax), which is being developed by AbbVie and Genentech, and with Rituxan in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin in the Phase III POLARGO study.

