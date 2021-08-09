checkAd

Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.08.2021, 07:00  |  52   |   |   

  • Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccination
  • Strong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels detected in humans after COVID-19 disease and neutralization titers significantly above those reported for currently approved SARS-CoV-2 vaccines
  • Strong cross neutralization of SARS-CoV2 variants, including the Delta variant

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 9, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today reported initial results from the first-in-human trial of ABNCoV2, led by the PREVENT-nCoV consortium.

The Phase 1/2 dose-escalation trial enrolled 45 healthy SARS-CoV-2-naïve adult volunteers at the Radboud University Medical Centre in the Netherlands, who received two doses (dose ranges from 6-70 μg) of ABNCoV2, formulated with and without adjuvant. The results demonstrate that the vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in the adverse event profile after first and second vaccination. No serious adverse events were reported and the safety profile was comparable to other vaccines based on recombinant protein-technology.

In all dose groups, antibody titers were significantly higher after the boost vaccination and were up to 12-fold higher than those measured in convalescent human samples and significantly higher than those reported for current approved COVID-19 vaccines. Importantly, high neutralization titers were demonstrated against all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including the dominant Delta variant.

Final results from the study are expected later in the second half of 2021.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic, commented: “We are very pleased to report positive results from this first-in-human trial of our COVID-19 vaccine, confirming its ability to induce strong and broad antibody levels, superior to those of the current approved vaccines, while also providing a favorable safety profile. These data are highly encouraging for our planned Phase 2 trial later this month, which is designed to evaluate the vaccine’s potential as a universal booster vaccine.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine Vaccine was well tolerated across all dose groups with no observed difference in adverse event profile after first and second vaccinationStrong booster effect demonstrated after second vaccination with antibody titers above levels detected in humans …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announces new role of Chief Operating ...
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from ...
BioVie Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
HUTCHMED and Epizyme Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize TAZVERIK ...
Professor Jarno Limnéll appointed head of Innofactor's cybersecurity business with the objective ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Molecular Partners to Regain Global Rights to Abicipar
Bavarian Nordic Reports Initial Results from First-in-Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine
[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Phase III study shows Roche's Polivy plus R-CHP is the ...
DNO Spuds Gomez
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Rapid Therapeutic Announces Private Placement of $1.9 Million Convertible Notes
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Parsons Wins Prime Position on Potential Multi-Billion-Dollar ASTRO Contract
VERB to LiveStream Investor Fireside Chat with CEO Rory J. Cutaia Hosted By Trish Hunt on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 3: 30 p.m. ET
urban-gro, Inc. Completes Acquisition of MJ12 Design Studio and Forecasts the Addition of $7-$9M of ...
Rubicon Organics Secures R&D License from Health Canada
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Brilacidin Antiviral Research
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board